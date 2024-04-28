Which celebrity has the best car collection in Bollywood?

Just like the glamor of Bollywood, its stars own a collection of equally glamorous cars. But who owns the best car collection in Bollywood?

These celebrities house some of the rarest cars in their giant mansions.

From India's first McLaren GT to the fastest Bugatti Veyron, these cars simply turn heads.

While many Bollywood stars own some of the automotive industry's best selections, a few stars stand out with their truly unique cars.

Well, let's find out for ourselves and see which Bollywood stars are the biggest car lovers.

Best Car Collection in Bollywood

Akshay Kumar – Rolls Royce Phantom

When it comes to luxury rides, who other than Bollywood's veritable 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar would opt for a Rolls Royce Phantom?

From his early days as a struggling actor to becoming one of the highest-paid stars in the industry, Akshay has come a long way.

And it's cars like the luxurious Rolls Royce Phantom that are a true testament to his remarkable journey.

And you know what beats his car collection? His collection of fancy shoes. This guy has a serious love affair with shoes!

Kartik Aaryan – McLaren GT

Kartik Aaryan may be a new face in Bollywood, but his popularity among movie buffs surpasses many seasoned stars.

And guess what? He scored the keys to India's first match McLaren GT returns in 2022.

But do you know what's more fun?

This stylish ride was a gift from none other than Bhushan Kumar, celebrating the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

With blockbuster films, a huge fan base and a McLaren GT in his garage, what more could Aaryan ask for?

Ranveer Singh – Aston Martin Rapide S

With a string of hits since his Bollywood debut and a quirky sense of style, Ranveer Singh has been the darling of the industry for quite some time now.

Oh, and let's not forget its thrilling status, stealing the hearts of fans, including Deepika Padukone's.

When it comes to his most breathtaking ride, Ranveer owns an Aston Martin Rapide S.

It's a beast with a roaring V12 engine, capable of reaching speeds of over 300 km/h.

Shah Rukh Khan – Bugatti Veyron

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction and neither does the legendary Bugatti Veyron he owns.

The fastest car in the world, with a speed of around 415 km/h, fits perfectly with King Khan's success.

With its W16 cylinder engine and 1,250 Nm of torque at 2,200-5,500 rpm, this beast once ruled the roads.

However, it is no longer the fastest car in the world.

However, she still shines in Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious car collection.

Rajnikant – Bentley Limousine

Rajnikant is often called the Chuck Norris of Bollywood.

Yes, those wacky jokes like Chuck Norris can also make the onion cry perfectly for Rajnikant.

And just like Chuck, his garage has many surprises in store.

What makes his impressive wheel collection the best car collection in Bollywood?

His custom Bentley Limousine steals the show.

Alongside this beauty, you will find luxurious rides like the Rolls Royce Ghost and the Mercedes-Benz G Wagon.

And guess what? He even keeps a Hindustan Motors ambassador, adding a touch of nostalgia to his collection.