Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after conviction overturned | Sexual Assault News

Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction was recently overturned, but the former movie mogul remains in prison after being sentenced separately in Los Angeles.

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was hospitalized days after his 2020 rape conviction was overturned in New York, his lawyer said. Weinstein, 72, who remains in prison after being convicted of rape in Los Angeles, was transferred to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan on Saturday for tests, Authur Aidala said. It seems he needs a lot of help physically. He has a lot of problems. He passes all kinds of tests. He's somewhat of a train wreck health-wise, Aidala told the Associated Press news agency. Weinstein was transferred to the Rikers Island prison complex on Friday from Mohawk Correctional Facility where he had been since 2023. The film's former lawyers have previously said he suffered from various ailments, including heart problems, diabetes, sleep apnea and eye problems. In 2020, he spent five days in the hospital for heart problems and chest pain. Explosive allegations against the Oscar-winning producer came to light in 2017, leading to a flood of allegations against other powerful men as women fought against sexual violence in what became known as the #MeToo movement. At his trial in 2020, Weinstein was found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, in 2013. He was imprisoned for 23 years. However, last week, the New York Court of Appeals overturned Weinstein's conviction and requested a new trial on the grounds that the historic trial was unfair because the judge had allowed women whose accusations were not part of the charges against Weinstein to testify in court. The ruling does not affect the separate 16-year prison sentence for rape handed down in California for Weinstein's attack on an Italian model and actress at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013, which is why the 72-year-old will remain behind bars. Many of his accusers condemned Thursday's decision, with actress Ashley Judd calling it an act of institutional betrayal. Prosecutors have said they intend to retry Weinstein on the same charges he was convicted of. Weinstein claimed that all sexual activity was consensual. At a press conference after the reversal, Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, called the ruling a huge victory for all New York state criminal defendants and said his client was prepared to testify for his defense at a retrial. He's been dying to tell his story since day one, Aidala said. At least two judges, Justice Madeline Singas and Justice Anthony Cannataro, dissented from the appeals court's opinion, saying it was to the detriment and safety of women.

