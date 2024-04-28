California Disney characters unionize decades after their Florida peers. Hollywood plays a role WFTV

Entertainment
ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) During three years working as a parade performer in the Disneyland Resort in Southern CaliforniaZach Elefante has always had a second or third job to help him make a living.
Unlike the experiences of his peers at the Disney parks in Orlando, Florida, where the talent pool is much smaller, the performers who play Mickey Mouse, Goofy and other beloved Disney characters at the California parks do not benefit not always have a consistent work schedule. the company.
That's one reason California artists are now organizing for union representation, more than four decades after their Florida counterparts did.
Although Disney asks artists to be available to work at all times, that request is not always rewarded with scheduled work hours, the California artists said.
Many artists feel that if they do not give their full availability, we will not be present in the shows and that will impact other jobs that we need to live in this region, said Elefante, who lives in Santa Ana, California.
Earlier this month, California performers and the union that organizes them, the Actors' Equity Association, said they had filed a petition for union recognition.
It's a different time and a different union doing the organizing this time around, so the California character and parade performers will likely avoid some of the bad blood that Disney artists in Florida experienced with their union, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
It's been a rocky marriage spanning four decades in Florida between the entertainers who brought magic to the Magic Kingdom and the Teamsters, a union historically formed for transportation and warehouse workers who had deep ties to organized crime until the end of the 1980s.
Why now for California artists, so many decades after their Florida counterparts organized? Unlike Florida, where playing a character is often a full-time job, many character performers in Southern California have several other gigs, often in Hollywood films and television.
Elefante performs at rival Universal Studios Hollywood and works as a tour guide for the movie studios. In addition to starring in the Fantasmic! show at Disneyland, Chase Thomas works as an operations manager for a theater festival and previously held positions as a visual effects coordinator and entertainment licensing agent.
Angela Nichols moved to California to become a television writer and often works as a writer in addition to her job as an entertainment host at Disneyland, where she assists the character performers as they interact with guests.
Disney is truly the cornerstone of the stories we grow up with in our culture. Being able to watch people immersed in these stories and experience them is magical, Nichols said. And when we were supported as cast members and performers, we were able to achieve that. We're just not set up to be as successful as we should be right now.
When many of their Hollywood gigs dried up due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent actors' and writers' strikes, the character actors wanted a more consistent schedule at Disneyland once it reopened after a shutdown of one year linked to the pandemic. The pandemic has also made them more attentive to health and safety concerns regarding things like hugging guests or wearing sanitary costumes.
Most of the more than 35,000 employees at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California were already unionized, and members of the parade and character departments were among the survivors.
Many cast members want to do this full time and make it work, Thomas said.
Unlike their counterparts in Florida, character artists in California are organized by a dedicated performers' union. As such, Actors' Equity Association officials understand the unique needs of theme park performers in a way that would be difficult for other unions to understand.
When there is a new show on stage, costume shoes should be tested to ensure that performers will not trip or slip on stage. Union representatives ensure that performers whose faces are visible, like Cinderella, are properly made-up and check that parade dancers have ice packs to treat sore knees.
Unclean costumes are a recurring problem, and it was one of the main reasons Florida entertainers wanted to organize with the Teamsters in the early 1980s. Other reasons included kids kicking Disney villains like Captain Hook in the shins and adults grabbing the chests of Mickey Mouse performers to see if there was a man or woman underneath.
Clean suits were so important to Florida entertainers that more than two decades ago the Teamsters managed to squeeze them in a contractual clause assign individual underwear that performers could take home to wash after pubic lice and scabies were shared via clothing.
There has always been a culture clash in Florida between the costumed performers and the traditional union leaders of the Teamsters, truck drivers and warehouse workers. Drivers often thought of entertainers as enchanted lives, paid to dress up every day like it was Halloween.
These tensions came to a head in the late 2010s when a new leader of the local Teamsters affiliate in Orlando began targeting costumed performers for harassment. The interpreters of the rejected characters and the fight went to James Hoffathen head of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, who intervened.
In California, Elefante hopes union representation will give artists a voice in decisions on issues such as larger-than-life costumes, which can cause long-term injuries if not fitted properly, and the safety of shows during parades in the rain.
It's about sitting at the table and participating in the conversation from the artists' perspective, Elefante said.
Associated Press reporter Amy Taxin in Orange County, California, contributed to this report.
Mike Schneider's book, “Mickey and the Teamsters: A Fight for Fair Unions at Disney,” was published in October by the University Press of Florida. Follow him onformerly Twitter.
