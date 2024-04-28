Bollywood actor and fitness expert Sahil Khan arrested amid allegations of involvement in online betting





The actor gained initial fame through a music video for Stereo Nation's Nachange Sari Raat and later became a fitness expert, earning praise for his contribution to spreading fitness awareness in Mumbai. Married to actress Negar Khan in 2003, the couple divorced in 2005. Recent social media posts with his girlfriend Milena suggest a new marital status, revealing that the actor officially married after their engagement in Russia . The arrest follows an FIR filed by social activist Prakash Bankar in November 2023, accusing the actor and several others of supporting online betting apps. The complaint highlighted several web portals facilitating online betting on various sports and card games, including Khiladi Book, associated with the actor. Authorities are investigating alleged illegal transactions between financial and real estate companies and backers of betting app Mahadev, estimated to be around 15,000 crore. The ongoing investigation involves the actor and 31 others, with authorities examining their financial and technical arrangements. Recent developments include the arrest of two individuals in Chhattisgarh in connection with the illicit activities of the Mahadev app by the Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offenses Wing. The Enforcement Directorate also arrested nine people in a separate investigation. The FIR names former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and app promoters, alleging their involvement in facilitating live betting and gambling through various social media platforms. The defendants allegedly made substantial profits, with the promoters keeping the majority of the proceeds and moving illegal funds to the UAE. The investigation highlights the complexity of online betting networks and the challenges of combating illegal gambling activities facilitated by digital platforms. As authorities delve deeper into the matter, the implications of this case extend beyond the entertainment industry, highlighting the pervasive nature of online gambling and its potential ramifications on society. Continue reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mypunepulse.com/bollywood-actor-and-fitness-expert-sahil-khan-arrested-amid-allegations-of-online-betting-involvement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos