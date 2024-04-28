So far, these Bollywood actors have been questioned in the Mahadev betting app case





Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor allegedly received payments for promoting betting app Mahadev Bollywood actor Sahil Khan has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in the Mahadev betting app case. The 47-year-old actor was arrested after a 40-hour operation by the Mumbai Police. The actor, well known for his work in Bollywood films like Style, excuse meAnd Aladdinis one of 32 people responsible for promoting the betting app. Besides Sahil Khan, other Bollywood celebrities have also been questioned or summoned in the Mahadev betting app case: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the Mahadev Betting app last year. THE Tu Jhoothi ​​​​​​​​Main Mecca stars reportedly received payments for promoting the app. They were summoned to provide insight into the source of the money they received from the betting app. Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan have been called in for questioning after they performed at a wedding in Dubai in February. ED revealed that celebrities were paid through hawala transactions. ED said 17 Bollywood celebrities were brought by a chartered plane to Dubai to perform at the wedding. All of them allegedly received millions of rupees through hawala. What is a Fairplay betting app It is a subsidiary application of Mahadev gaming app which also provides illegal betting platforms on different live games like cricket, poker, badminton, tennis, football card games and games of chance. Actors involved Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia was recently called up in connection with the promotion of a subsidiary app of betting app Mahadev called Fairplay App. She is summoned before the cyber cell next week. The actress has been summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell for allegedly promoting watching Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on betting app Fairplay. It is worth noting that Maharashtra Cell has already recorded the statements of rapper Badshah and actors' managers Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez in this case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/which-bollywood-actors-have-been-questioned-in-mahadev-betting-app-case-so-far-5542855 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos