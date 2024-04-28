The first image of The sympathizer reminds us that what the United States calls the Vietnam War, the Vietnamese call the American War. When something as fundamental as what to call the catastrophe that killed and uprooted millions of people is the subject of such fundamental debate, it is clear that nothing is simple.

The first image of The sympathizer reminds us that what the United States calls the Vietnam War, the Vietnamese call the American War. When something as fundamental as what to call the catastrophe that killed and uprooted millions of people is the subject of such fundamental debate, it is clear that nothing is simple.

Dichotomies and seeing things from both sides are at the heart of this series, an adaptation of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen. Our hero, the child of a French father and a Vietnamese mother, known only as the Captain (Hoa Xuande), tells this story as a confession in a North Vietnamese re-education camp shortly after the end of the war. He worked, he claims, as a secret mole for the communists with the Saigon secret police, where he was assigned to a somewhat buffoonish general (Toan Le). Although eager to celebrate the liberation of the South, the captain's handler orders him to join the general and his coterie on their escape to America. He was educated in the United States, understands (maybe loves?) the culture, and has established relationships with CIA generals. His job is to monitor the situation on site and report back.

So how did he end up captured by the North Vietnamese? Well, it's complicated, and the path to getting there wickedly ridicules the military, academia, Hollywood, and, perhaps a little more painfully, the mindset of war refugees unable to adapt to a new environment. The sympathizer talks about tragedy, but, like Catch-22 Or MASH POTATOES, can also be described as a comedy. I guess that's where your sympathies lie.

One of the biggest gags is the casting, with Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. playing several makeup-heavy roles. (This is not an explicit nod to the film's parody of the Vietnam War. Thunder in the tropics, but this story adds a little extra spice to the stew.) We first meet him as Claude, the gruff CIA man who helped groom the Captain when he was educated in America. (When, specifically, he decided to align himself with the communists is unclear, although the actual spy who The sympathizer East very loosely based on Already considered himself a mole at this young age.) Claude later assumes false identities, simply because there's nothing this story loves more than complications.





Robert Downey Jr., dressed in a light suit, holds a microphone and gestures like a character from The Sympathizer.

Some of Downey's other roles include a condescending professor of Oriental studies (moving around in a kimono and demanding that his Japanese-American assistant take more pride in her culture); a right-wing congressman (Napalm Ned Godwin) who snarls like Clint Eastwood and whose maniacal hatred of communists helps him overcome his racism, thereby aligning him with the general and having an anti-Castro Cuban wife; and a self-centered director working on a Apocalypse now-like the image of Vietnam, the representation of which is a little unfair for Francis Ford Coppola. (Of course, he was and still is dedicated to his artistic vision, but in a mostly caring way, not like the snot depicted in The sympathizer.)

Echoing the captain is left-wing journalist Sonny (Alan Trong), who stayed in America after college. The captain secretly envies his ability to openly express his sympathies for the Viet Cong but despises him for failing to win him over to his country during the war. Naturally, they both sleep with the same woman (Sandra Oh).

Other key characters who also serve as great honkin metaphors are Bon (Fred Nguyen Khan), who, yes, is French for real, and Man (Duy Nguyen), who is English for, uh, dude. At 14, they formed a three-way blood bond, but the big secret is that Captain and Man are loyal to the communists. Indeed, Man is his master, with whom he corresponds using invisible ink and complex codes. Good, however, is a defiant South Vietnamese who flees to America with the captain and general, but whose wife and child are killed as they race to catch the last flight. This tense sequence almost surpasses the actual chaos of the fall of Saigon.





A man stands with his hand on his hip while two men lean forward, all looking at the same thing off-camera on the left. A table in front of them contains glasses of drinks.

There's more to the character paintings, particularly in the Los Angeles refugee community, and while the series moves the story forward, much of the intelligent writing that made the book such a success translates GOOD. There are examples all over the place: the professor teaches Oriental studies at a thinly veiled Western college (zing!), and his highly influential book on political theory is attributed to one Richard Hedd. (I'll let you figure this out on your own.)

This book, Asian Communism and the Oriental Mode of Destructionis used by the captain and the man as the basis of their cipher, but it also contains the line eerily similar to a notorious statement by General William Westmoreland: The Oriental does not place the same value on life as that of the Westerner. Life is abundant, life is cheap in the East, and as Eastern philosophy expresses it, life does not matter.

This absurd sentiment is rebuked by psychologically recovering refugees, some of whom have turned to alcoholism, defacing property with images of Execution in Saigon photo, or, as mentioned in a dark moment, beating their wives just to feel like men. As the series enters its final third, the general (backed by the CIA) teams up for a quixotic attempt at a Bay of Pigs-like invasion via Thailand, which, of course, quickly collapses.





A man grimaces while brandishing a burning piece of paper.

The captain is not only a witness to the scheme; he actively participated in two cold-blooded murders. (He's still a likeable guy; Hoa Xuande gives an incredible performance.) The violent moments, however, are filmed through a darkly funny lens, in the style of the Coen brothers. One of them includes a half-deaf and doting grandmother in the same setting as a fight to the death.

The first three episodes are directed by the series' co-creator, Park Chan-wook, the South Korean author of Old boy, The servantand the recent adaptation by John le Carr The little drummer girl. Its episodes all contain a notable cinematic sheen, cleverly using match cuts that weave the complex narrative in a simplifying way. The rest of the series is directed by Brazilian Fernando Meirelles (The constant gardener, The two popes) and British director Marc Munden (The secret garden).

All seven episodes look great, from vintage automobiles and cans of Budweiser to the Vietnamese hamlet in both the Captain's memory and the Hollywood film production where the Captain acts as an authenticity consultant, blending art and life with helicopter blades. There's also a lively display of fresh music from the era, not a hint of Creedence Clearwater Revival! but instead of tunes like Dynamite! by Bazuka (a funky number with a mention of weaponry) and fiery free jazz by Ornette Coleman. All of this builds our hero's tortuous confrontation with his homeland, his identity and himself. Unless you've read the book, there's really no way to predict the ending, and yet once you've seen it, you realize it's perfect.

The American counterculture, provoked largely by the Vietnam War (but also by civil rights and the pill), is undoubtedly the most discussed subject in cinema and television, but there are so few projects from the Vietnamese point of view. Of course, as with any group, there is not just one Vietnamese point of view. The sympathizer, almost as if by magic, is able to integrate many, even though it destroys almost everyone in its path. There hasn't been a series this complex and funny in a very long time.