Entertainment
HBO series about the Vietnam War makes fun of the military and Hollywood
The first image of The sympathizer reminds us that what the United States calls the Vietnam War, the Vietnamese call the American War. When something as fundamental as what to call the catastrophe that killed and uprooted millions of people is the subject of such fundamental debate, it is clear that nothing is simple.
The first image of The sympathizer reminds us that what the United States calls the Vietnam War, the Vietnamese call the American War. When something as fundamental as what to call the catastrophe that killed and uprooted millions of people is the subject of such fundamental debate, it is clear that nothing is simple.
Dichotomies and seeing things from both sides are at the heart of this series, an adaptation of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen. Our hero, the child of a French father and a Vietnamese mother, known only as the Captain (Hoa Xuande), tells this story as a confession in a North Vietnamese re-education camp shortly after the end of the war. He worked, he claims, as a secret mole for the communists with the Saigon secret police, where he was assigned to a somewhat buffoonish general (Toan Le). Although eager to celebrate the liberation of the South, the captain's handler orders him to join the general and his coterie on their escape to America. He was educated in the United States, understands (maybe loves?) the culture, and has established relationships with CIA generals. His job is to monitor the situation on site and report back.
So how did he end up captured by the North Vietnamese? Well, it's complicated, and the path to getting there wickedly ridicules the military, academia, Hollywood, and, perhaps a little more painfully, the mindset of war refugees unable to adapt to a new environment. The sympathizer talks about tragedy, but, like Catch-22 Or MASH POTATOES, can also be described as a comedy. I guess that's where your sympathies lie.
One of the biggest gags is the casting, with Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. playing several makeup-heavy roles. (This is not an explicit nod to the film's parody of the Vietnam War. Thunder in the tropics, but this story adds a little extra spice to the stew.) We first meet him as Claude, the gruff CIA man who helped groom the Captain when he was educated in America. (When, specifically, he decided to align himself with the communists is unclear, although the actual spy who The sympathizer East very loosely based on Already considered himself a mole at this young age.) Claude later assumes false identities, simply because there's nothing this story loves more than complications.
Some of Downey's other roles include a condescending professor of Oriental studies (moving around in a kimono and demanding that his Japanese-American assistant take more pride in her culture); a right-wing congressman (Napalm Ned Godwin) who snarls like Clint Eastwood and whose maniacal hatred of communists helps him overcome his racism, thereby aligning him with the general and having an anti-Castro Cuban wife; and a self-centered director working on a Apocalypse now-like the image of Vietnam, the representation of which is a little unfair for Francis Ford Coppola. (Of course, he was and still is dedicated to his artistic vision, but in a mostly caring way, not like the snot depicted in The sympathizer.)
Echoing the captain is left-wing journalist Sonny (Alan Trong), who stayed in America after college. The captain secretly envies his ability to openly express his sympathies for the Viet Cong but despises him for failing to win him over to his country during the war. Naturally, they both sleep with the same woman (Sandra Oh).
Other key characters who also serve as great honkin metaphors are Bon (Fred Nguyen Khan), who, yes, is French for real, and Man (Duy Nguyen), who is English for, uh, dude. At 14, they formed a three-way blood bond, but the big secret is that Captain and Man are loyal to the communists. Indeed, Man is his master, with whom he corresponds using invisible ink and complex codes. Good, however, is a defiant South Vietnamese who flees to America with the captain and general, but whose wife and child are killed as they race to catch the last flight. This tense sequence almost surpasses the actual chaos of the fall of Saigon.
There's more to the character paintings, particularly in the Los Angeles refugee community, and while the series moves the story forward, much of the intelligent writing that made the book such a success translates GOOD. There are examples all over the place: the professor teaches Oriental studies at a thinly veiled Western college (zing!), and his highly influential book on political theory is attributed to one Richard Hedd. (I'll let you figure this out on your own.)
This book, Asian Communism and the Oriental Mode of Destructionis used by the captain and the man as the basis of their cipher, but it also contains the line eerily similar to a notorious statement by General William Westmoreland: The Oriental does not place the same value on life as that of the Westerner. Life is abundant, life is cheap in the East, and as Eastern philosophy expresses it, life does not matter.
This absurd sentiment is rebuked by psychologically recovering refugees, some of whom have turned to alcoholism, defacing property with images of Execution in Saigon photo, or, as mentioned in a dark moment, beating their wives just to feel like men. As the series enters its final third, the general (backed by the CIA) teams up for a quixotic attempt at a Bay of Pigs-like invasion via Thailand, which, of course, quickly collapses.
The captain is not only a witness to the scheme; he actively participated in two cold-blooded murders. (He's still a likeable guy; Hoa Xuande gives an incredible performance.) The violent moments, however, are filmed through a darkly funny lens, in the style of the Coen brothers. One of them includes a half-deaf and doting grandmother in the same setting as a fight to the death.
The first three episodes are directed by the series' co-creator, Park Chan-wook, the South Korean author of Old boy, The servantand the recent adaptation by John le Carr The little drummer girl. Its episodes all contain a notable cinematic sheen, cleverly using match cuts that weave the complex narrative in a simplifying way. The rest of the series is directed by Brazilian Fernando Meirelles (The constant gardener, The two popes) and British director Marc Munden (The secret garden).
All seven episodes look great, from vintage automobiles and cans of Budweiser to the Vietnamese hamlet in both the Captain's memory and the Hollywood film production where the Captain acts as an authenticity consultant, blending art and life with helicopter blades. There's also a lively display of fresh music from the era, not a hint of Creedence Clearwater Revival! but instead of tunes like Dynamite! by Bazuka (a funky number with a mention of weaponry) and fiery free jazz by Ornette Coleman. All of this builds our hero's tortuous confrontation with his homeland, his identity and himself. Unless you've read the book, there's really no way to predict the ending, and yet once you've seen it, you realize it's perfect.
The American counterculture, provoked largely by the Vietnam War (but also by civil rights and the pill), is undoubtedly the most discussed subject in cinema and television, but there are so few projects from the Vietnamese point of view. Of course, as with any group, there is not just one Vietnamese point of view. The sympathizer, almost as if by magic, is able to integrate many, even though it destroys almost everyone in its path. There hasn't been a series this complex and funny in a very long time.
|
Sources
2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2024/04/28/the-sympathizer-hbo-vietnam-war/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 450,000 British and Russian troops estimated dead or injured
- HBO series about the Vietnam War makes fun of the military and Hollywood
- Market Analyst, Private Equity & M&A in the United States
- Nancy Pelosi rejects Johnson and Truss' claims that the world was safer under Trump
- Bollywood Nights @ SOB's NYC: Official DesiSaturdays.Com Weekly Party Tickets, Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 11:00 p.m.
- King Charles to resume some public duties after cancer treatment. #Shorts #KingCharles #BBCNews
- 'Mammootty was stunning in Kaathal': Why Vidya Balan thinks no Bollywood star can play a similar role?
- Men's tennis wins Wabash to advance to NCAC Tournament Championship match
- Rihanna wears strapless corset dress at Fenty Beauty launch in Los Angeles
- Trkiye eyes $60 billion trade with Germany, calls for overhaul of customs union
- Formerly “Minister of Defense”, now “Mas Bowo”
- So far, these Bollywood actors have been questioned in the Mahadev betting app case