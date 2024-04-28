Prince Harry will return to Britain next month







London

CNN

—

Prince Harry will return to the UK in May to celebrate a milestone anniversary of the Invictus Games, the biennial sporting competition he founded a decade ago. The Duke of Sussex will deliver a reading at a ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on May 8, to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games and their founding, he announced on Sunday. The last time the prince was back in his home country was in February, on a quick visit after his father King Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced. Harry opened up about the diagnosis later that month, telling ABC's Good Morning America that he jumped on a plane and went to see him as soon as possible. I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see him and spend time with him, I'm grateful for that, he added. It was not immediately clear whether the prince would meet his relatives during his trip next month. The Duke and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, moved to the United States in 2020. Since then, Harry, 39, has made several fleeting trips to the United Kingdom, including to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and his father's coronation last year. It is not yet clear whether Meghan would accompany her husband to the Invictus celebration. But that could be a challenge for the mother of two, as the event in St. Pauls takes place two days after Prince Archie's fifth birthday on May 6. Buckingham Palace announced that Charles, who is still undergoing treatment, is expected to return to public duties on Tuesday. His medical team was reportedly happy enough with his progress and remained positive about his recovery. His diary will be managed carefully and decisions regarding what events to undertake will be made earlier in consultation with his doctors. The king will not carry out a full summer schedule, the palace said, but he will host Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako for a state visit in June. The Invictus Games were created by Prince Harry after his deployment to Afghanistan. They aim to support the recovery of injured and ill military personnel and veterans, according to the foundations website. GET OUR FREE ROYAL NEWSLETTER

Sign up for CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch that gives you insight into the royal family, what they do in public and what goes on behind the palace walls. The next Invictus Games will take place in Vancouver and Whistler in Canada in February 2025. More than 500 competitors from over 20 countries will compete in adaptive sports such as indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, rugby wheelchair and wheelchair basketball. Winter sports will also be practiced for the first time at the Vancouver Whistler Games, including alpine skiing and snowboarding, Nordic skiing and biathlon, skeleton and wheelchair curling. The games will be held in partnership with First Nations in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with Indigenous communities, Harry said on the games website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/28/uk/prince-harry-return-uk-invictus-games-anniversary-intl-gbr-scli/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos