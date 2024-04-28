Eminem unveils his new album The Death of Slim Shady





Amid the glitz and excitement of the NFL Draft in Detroit on Thursday night, Eminem made a splash in the entertainment world with a tantalizing preview of his upcoming album project. Titled “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace),” the rapper's camp confirmed the album's title Thursday night (April 25) to the Detroit Free Press. A playful 30-second commercial airing on the NFL Network, hinting at the arrival of Eminem's 12th studio album this summer, marking his first release since 2020. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star Google News channel. The album notably seems poised to bring attention back to Eminem's famous alter ego, Slim Shady, the twisted persona that fueled his breakthrough 1999 album, “The Slim Shady LP.” While Slim Shady has taken a back seat in Eminem's recent musical adventures, the commercial, styled after a true crime commercial with “Forensic Files”-like music, serves as a bold declaration of the character's return. Featuring the first images of Eminem, the ad speculates on the fate of Slim Shady, hinting at a murder mystery surrounding the controversial character. A narrator sets the stage, telling the story of Slim Shady who sparked controversy with his acerbic words and provocative behavior, suggesting that these same traits may have led to his demise. Eminem himself makes an enigmatic appearance, saying: “I knew it was just a matter of time for Slim.” The reveal of Eminem's new album was initially teased by his longtime collaborator Dr. Dre, who promised Jimmy Kimmel last month that the project would be “fire” and include contributions from him. Thursday's commercial, strategically placed within the NFL Network's broadcast project, adds to the excitement surrounding the album's impending release. For Eminem fans, this playful construction is nothing new. The rapper has a history of innovative and elaborate promotional campaigns, like the enigmatic marketing ploy for his 2017 album “Revival,” which began with a fake pharmaceutical campaign, including ads in the Detroit Free Press. Eminem's presence was palpable throughout the NFL Draft festivities in Detroit, further fueling anticipation for his next album. From online appearances with league commissioner Roger Goodell to a memorable onstage moment with the great Lions, Eminem continues to captivate audiences with his unique blend of music and spectacle.

