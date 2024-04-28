Entertainment
8 Loungeflys You Need for Disney's Hollywood Studios
Any day of Hollywood glitz and glamor needs a perfect companion bag!
If you too are heading to Walt Disney Worlds Hollywood Studios theme park anytime soon, you'll need one of these extremely useful – and adorably thematically appropriate – Loungefly bags from Amazon.
To begin with we have this somewhat discreet Loungefly brown Minnie Mouse backpack that has an air of old Hollywood glamour.
This bag – with its quilted texture – is perfect for a stroll down the park's central street on Hollywood Boulevard, or for a stroll down Sunset Boulevard towards the Hollywood Tower Hotel. Just watch out for that elevator
Then we have this Buzz Lightyear Loungefly it's perfect for a trip to Toy Story Land.
The bag features Buzz Lightyear's unmistakable chest plate, complete with buttons and the Space Rangers of Star Command logo.
If you're looking for a perfect Toy Story Land bag but don't want one dedicated to just one character, then this one toy story launch Loungefly might be a better option.
The bag features the main cast of each of the four films in the series in descending order, ensuring that every major character in the saga appears at least once.
This Loungefly representative Mickey and Minnie at the Drive-In is perfect for Hollywood studios in two ways.
On the surface, the backpack, with its lenticular film screen design, celebrates the film and makes it perfect for the surface park. However, fans of the park will also recognize how close the bag is to the park's beloved Sci-Fi Dine In restaurant and theater.
This Mickey Sorcerer shoulder bag is the ideal companion bag for watching the spectacular nighttime Fantasmic.
However, not everyone who watches Fantasmic wants to celebrate the heroic Mickey Mouse.
For those who are perhaps a little more interested in the darker elements of Fantasmic, Amazon has this Evil Dragon Backpack.
The bag features the iconic dragon shape of the villain – who attempts to barbecue with Mickey during the show – with glow-in-the-dark eyes and flames.
Finally, Amazon has two Loungeflys perfect for a Star Wars Galaxys Edge tour. THE presents a Boba Fett design for the first time.
This bounty hunter-themed bag takes artistic license with the property, combining Boba Fest iconography with elements of Day of the Dead designs, creating an elegant and subtle style. Star Wars look.
The second Star Wars Loungfly subtly throws itself out of the window, instead opting for a real Light design Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader.
The entire backpack has a space design, with the Star Wars logo the faces of Kenobi and Vader, and two luminous lightsabers locked in endless combat.
Which of these Loungefly Star Wars would you wear to the Hollywood Studios? Let us know in the comments below.
