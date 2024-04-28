Renamed Ringling Bros., it features no clowns but a lot of humanity

New Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus I won't send the clowns. The clowns are out.

When Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey came out of retirement this year, seven years after going bankrupt for good, Feld Entertainment, its longtime producers, clearly had their minds set on putting a different face on the company.

It's a happy human face, not grotesquely painted. The circus comes to Hartfords XL Center May 3-5 after playing Bridgeports Total Mortgage Arena in March.

The circus is still officially known as Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, but this edition is also labeled in much of its advertising and products as simply Ringling! It's a questionable marketing tactic in Connecticut, where legendary circus pioneer PT Barnum was born, where he served in city and state government and where there is a museum named after him. Barnum would also seem to deserve higher billing in general, since the main thing people know about American circuses from its dormant days is the film The Greatest Showman in which Hugh Jackman plays Barnum.

This circus is inspired by this film in the way it wants to humanize its stars. He wants to present the circus as something astonishing but also accessible. Several different artists serve as co-hosts and take on invented character roles. Wesley is a young unicyclist presented as a newcomer to the world of the circus. Nick Nack is a juggler who interacts with certain numbers. Aria is a singer. Stix is ​​a drummer. They don't so much perform the acts as they fill the downtime between them with light banter about the magical world of the circus.

There is no shortage of spectacle, but it is a circus with a human side. Not a bad strategy, considering the competition. In a colossal circus coincidence, the same weekend that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Come to Hartford is the weekend Cirque du Soleil show Bazzar ends its month-long engagement. Bazzar takes place in a marquee on Market Street until May 5.

Cirque du Soleil is a fantastic experience, but it involves costumes, masks, characters, dim lighting and exotic dreamscapes. There's definitely an opening for a more old-fashioned circus, with recognizable characters doing incredible stunts on their own terms, a circus that functions more like a vaudeville show than a coherent work of theatrical art.

At Ringling!, performers are announced on video screens almost as if they were participating in a competitive sporting event. They encourage each other. They encourage each other in this emphatic kind of Heyyy!! go down, which is frowned upon in Cirque du Soleil shows. As for the costumes, Ringling! This still goes for old-school sequined or superhero-type outfits.

In the new Ringling! circus, parade-like processions and similar ceremonies are out. Loose and full dance routines are in the spotlight. If you're unable to get a good view of a waterfall, there are video close-ups on the arena's projection screen, which may appear further away but somehow enhance the views. human-scale elements of the experience.

Unlike the days of ringmasters and announcers, new routines are not established verbally with lavish descriptions of how extraordinary they are. Instead, actions are allowed to be ordinary until they are no longer ordinary. Just as entertainers are presented as ordinary people transformed into something greater, many circus routines are things we can vaguely imagine doing ourselves, until our minds are blown by the unforeseen possibilities of these seemingly normal actions. There are people who jump rope, but then they jump rope into a much larger jump rope at the same time. Then there is jump rope made with bodies instead of ropes. There are cyclists who quickly go up and down the ramps, which can be seen at local skateparks, but then they turn around and do somersaults on the bikes or land on one wheel on a small platform. They behave as if they are not afraid of falling. There are glorified Double Dutch and drum team routines that get incredibly acrobatic. Someone could do an impressive jump, then do it a dozen times in a row, for a whole new level of excitement.

There are also of course the old circus supports such as wire acts, trapeze artist, seesaws and hoops. There are multiple balancing acts, in which they do things like stand on their heads above someone else's head.

Are there really no clowns? Well, one of the few performers to appear more than once on the show is Equivokee, a trio of Ukrainian jugglers who do their tricks while doing tumbles, awkward faces, and physical moves that come across as a trio less violent. Sidekicks. They are hysterical and their comedy is grand enough to work in an arena.

There's also some humor from the co-hosts, but it's softer and subtler and doesn't reflect well on this scale. When Wesley deigns to drive a four-wheeled vehicle, it is a vehicle with all four wheels vertically on top of each other. The singing of the tunes accompanies beautiful acrobatic numbers. The audience can choose, through their cheers and applause, whether, on a seesaw, the two Nick Nack musical instruments will jump and balance atop a teetering pile of boards and balls. Building on the generic rock 'n' roll soundtrack, Stix does a big drum solo suspended in the air using fire sticks as drumsticks.

Sometimes co-host Aria would say something like That was amazing! but there aren't the over-the-top intros of old where you explained how amazing and unique something was before it even happened. The tricks in this show have a credible basis to build on. You don't need to be told they're amazing. You understand what is happening, they speed up and you are naturally surprised.

There are no animal acts in the new Ringling! to show. Nick Nack interacts with a robotic dog named Bailey Circuit, but these pieces are a little precious, too small, and a little scary.

Technically this is not a three ring configuration, as they are not rings, but there are several distinct performance areas and they are often used all at the same time. You may not know where to look. Sometimes the acts are carefully timed so that the biggest stunts have no competition when they happen. The other acts by looking or gesturing toward the main attraction. It's a wonderful piece of theater where members of a circus community stop to appreciate each other's work. When in doubt, it's safer for the audience to keep an eye on what's happening in the middle.

When there are several simultaneous acts, the circus is really in activity. Attempts at intimacy and solo acts are less successful. An arena can be a large place. At this scale, the sound quality can be poor, so farcical one-liners and light-hearted dialogue are completely lost. The songs and beats don't work well, but the routines work, especially when the performers are flying through the air.

What really sells this circus is the larger-than-life tricks, like Wesley riding a unicycle over 34 feet tall, or the Double Wheel of Destiny, which looks like two human-sized hamster wheels attached together to the other to resemble a gigantic pair. glasses. South Africa's Navas daredevil troupe runs inside these wheels, then outside. They jump, jump and flip and basically defy all laws of gravity and physics.

The big final act of the series is as traditional as it gets: a woman named Skyler, known as the Ringling Rocket, is shot out of a cannon. This is what arenas like the XL Center are made for. She really flies through the air. A landing pad is hastily inflated, the tech crew can be as fun to watch as the performers here and they land with flair and a great lighting effect. Skyler's flight is over in a few seconds, but it's worth it.

The Ringling Bros. Circus. Barnum & Bailey runs May 3-5 at the XL Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Hartford. Performances are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at noon and 4 p.m., $34.50 to $113.35. xlcenter.com.