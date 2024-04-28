Gurucharan Singh missing: CCTV footage shows actor Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at Palam in Delhi. watch

After the disappearance of Gurucharan Singh, well known for his role as Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a video was released on social media, highlighting his whereabouts just before his disappearance.

The viral CCTV footage shows Singh crossing an intersection in New Delhi's Palam area, with a backpack on his shoulders.

The police examined these images and opened an investigation into the actor's disappearance.

Actor Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22 evening,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Rohit Meena, adding, “We are searching for footage and have even found many vital clues through investigation technical. According to CCTV footage, he was last found. seen near the airport with a backpack.”

CCTV footage near his residence is being verified to know more about his route from his house to Delhi airport. PTI reported, citing police sources, that a team of two special cell officers visited Singh's house on Saturday and marked the area to gather more information about his route and other activities he had carried out after leaving the house.

Meanwhile, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association, urged Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to expedite efforts to resolve the missing case of actor Gurucharan Singh. YEARS reported.

Actor Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular Bollywood series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing since April 22, 2024 at the Delhi airport. Her father filed a missing complaint at Palam police station in Delhi. The entire Bollywood and Indian film industry stands with Gurucharan Singh’s family at every step,” Gupta said.

Gurucharan, who became a household name with his comic turns in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', bid adieu to the show a few years ago.

Published: April 28, 2024, 09:28 IST

