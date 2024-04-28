Hollywood loses $30 billion by failing to engage a diverse audience







by Daniel Johnson By not providing content specifically aimed at black audiences, Hollywood lost $10 billion. Over the past four years, McKinsey & Company has produced three separate reports indicating that Hollywood has effectively lost $30 billion by failing to engage in diverse business solutions. Hollywood's failure to engage Black, Latinx, and Asian-American/Pacific Islander communities through various means has cost the film industry $10 billion, $12 billion to $18 billion, and $2 billion to $4.4 billion, respectively. of dollars. As theHollywood journalistreports, there is a significant disparity in the representation of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Hollywood. The Asian part of the designationreceived most of the representation. At the same time, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders were to be represented by five men, including Jason Momoa and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In the April report, McKinsey authors note that companies are leaving billions of dollars on the table by failing to substantively engage diverse audiences. “As our research and analysis have demonstrated, leaders do not need to act out of altruism,” they write. “The reward for getting it right could create real impact for the industry and the prize will only grow.” Progress may not come easy, but when the increased richness of the narrative comes with a multi-billion dollar opportunity, the business case is clear. In 2021, McKinsey's report on the lack of Black representation indicated sparse representation in off-camera roles and a Black executive who spoke to McKinsey indicated that the lack of diversity also carried over into project production. Many former studio executives obtain production contracts as independent producers affiliated with the studio, so any inequity that prevails in the studios will carry over into the producer mix. One black writer described the difficulty of finding an agent, especially one with ties to black people, telling McKinsey: Although I was a member of the writing team for a popular and well-received show, it was always difficult to find an agent. Your average agent is a 50 year old white guy who has never had to stretch to see [himself] in other people or spaces. SO [such agents will] have more difficulty representing people with whom they have no personal connection. In March, a similar devaluation of Latinx representation in front of and behind the camera was assessed by McKinsey, and as one Latinx producer told the company: “There is no shortage of actors. Almost a surplus of writers. The broken part is the business side: They don't know how to support or market content created by Latinos. Additionally, the report's authors directly linked the roles of Black and Latinx off-screen talent; both groups inevitably have the task of providing employment to members of their ethnic groups. As with black representation in film and television, Latinos who gain prominence in the industry play an outsized role in providing opportunities for other Latino talent: the likelihood that a producer, writer, or protagonist Latino involvement in a project is on average 15. -fold higher if the director or showrunner is Latino, the authors wrote. Given that only 5 percent of films have Latino directors and 1 to 5 percent of television and streaming shows have Latino showrunners, the ceiling for Latino opportunities is low. RELATED CONTENT: Queen Latifah co-signs Taraji P. Henson Fight for equal pay at the NAACP Image Awards

