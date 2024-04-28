From Kesari to Kasoombo: the true saga of Bollywood





Bollywood has a rich tradition of bringing historical events and figures to the big screen, captivating audiences with stories of bravery, sacrifice and resilience. These cinematic journeys not only entertain but also educate, offering a glimpse into India's rich historical tapestry. Let's take a closer look at some notable Bollywood films that have immortalized a true story. “Kesari” (2019) recounts the impressive Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers held their ground against a formidable Afghan army. Led by Havildar Ishar Singh, played with intensity by Akshay Kumar, these brave warriors defended their fort against all odds, demonstrating their indomitable spirit of courage and sacrifice. In “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” (2019), Kangana Ranaut plays the legendary Rani Lakshmibai, symbol of resistance against British colonial rule. The film brings to life the courage and strategic genius of Rani Lakshmibai as she leads her people in the historic Sepoy Mutiny of 1857, inspiring generations with her unwavering determination. “The Kashmir Files” (2022) highlights the heartbreaking exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland in the 1990s amid violence and unrest. By delving into this dark chapter of Indian history, the film sparks a national dialogue about displacement and social upheaval, prompting viewers to confront uncomfortable truths. “The History of Kerala” (2023) delves into the complex stories of a group who were allegedly forced to join a militant organization. Through the prism of the efforts of a communist leader, the film explores the multiple facets of Indian history, offering insight into the forces shaping society. And on the horizon, “Kasoombo”, slated for release on May 3, 2024, promises to captivate audiences with its portrayal of the courageous stand of Dadu Barot and his villagers against the expansionist ambitions of Allauddin Khilji in the 14th century. This upcoming film is set to add another chapter to the legacy of Bollywood's historical epics. These films represent just a glimpse of Bollywood's treasure trove of historical dramas, each weaving a gripping tale grounded in reality. So, the next time you're looking for more than just entertainment at the movies, consider immersing yourself in the rich tapestry of films based on true stories, where the story comes to life on the big screen.

