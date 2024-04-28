Peter Murrieta recognized as an influential Latino in Hollywood

Read in Spanish

Organizing film sets and loading trailers for the art department was just the beginning of a career that put Arizona writer and producer Peter Murrieta on the map, a career spanning more than two decades which would lead to this inclusion in the 2024 generation of the most influential Latinos in the country. Media, a prize awarded by the Imagen Foundation.

Murrieta, 58, was born in Tucson, Arizona, to a Mexican-American family. The television producer and writer has dedicated himself to championing the representation of Latinos in the entertainment industry in front of and behind the cameras. Among his most recognized projects are Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place, Netflix's Mr. Iglesias and, recently, the Prime Video series Primo.

Murrieta has had an influence on the careers of several artists of Latin American descent Selena Gomez, George Lopez, Mario Lopez and more. Today, as associate director of the Sidney Portier New American Film School at Arizona State University (ASU), he inspires students to aim for those heights.

Finding a Path in TV Writing

Murrieta is based in Los Angeles, but he resided in Tucson until his 20s. He attended Sabino High School near Snyder and Harrison roads. In 1988, he graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in creative writing.

Murrieta then moved to Chicago, where he joined The Second City, a theater company known for its extensive teaching of comedy, sketch and improvisation.

“It was a challenge. I had spent time at Second City, I knew I wanted to write, but I didn't know a lot of people who were doing what I was doing,” Murrieta said in an interview with La Voz/ The Arizona Republic. “Of course I knew people from Second City, those colleagues and friends were actors and writers, but a lot of them had gone to New York to do late night shows or do TV sketches.”

What Murrieta aspired to achieve was to write scripts for television series and, in turn, produce them.

After a few years in Chicago, he moved to Los Angeles in 1994, where he got his first job in the industry as a member of the swing gang, people responsible for loading movie trailers for the art department and editing movies. production sets.

This job marked the beginning of a career as a television screenwriter and producer active for more than 25 years.

Opening the field to Latino faces and stories

Producing shows that resonated with American audiences was one thing, creating hit shows centered around Latin American stories was another.

A memory from his childhood involving his father marked his desire to tell these stories of his community.

His father was a fan of Sanford and Son, which aired in the 1970s, a comedy show about a father and his eldest son, both black, who owned a scrapyard. Murrieta remembers something her father told her while watching the show together: “It's the closest thing to television,” referring to seeing people of color portrayed as main characters in a series.

Murrieta has dedicated her life to changing that.

He later produced shows about Latino stories, such as Greetings from Tucson and Lopez, “including faces from that same community, such as Selena Gomez, George Lopez, Cristela Alonso, Mario Lopez, Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias, Justina Machado and Lupe Ontiveros.

“I always wanted to represent myself and the people I knew,” he said.

A leap into teaching

For many years, Murrieta devoted herself to the creative side of the industry: writing, producing, set construction and more. Ten years ago, the producer decided to enter the world of teaching, starting with the American Film Institute. Years later, in 2019, he joined ASU's Sidney Poitier New American Film School, based in Los Angeles.

As assistant principal and professor of practice, he was instrumental in guiding ASU students in finding their calling, he said.

Being able to tell people who didn't know they were writers, but who are talented, that they are writers fills Murrieta with immense joy. Poitier Film School projects in which Murrieta has supported include Semester in Los Angeles, a scholarship program for ASU film students to gain experience and earn school credits while based in Los Angeles. This program opened the door to full-time jobs or internships for many, Murrieta said.

He is also involved in Kaleidoscope Binational Film Festival. This is an initiative of ASU, the University of Guadalajara and the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center. This year will mark its second edition.

Murrieta hopes to continue to promote students' dreams and create more accessible ways for them to enter and stay in the industry. Ask lots of questions, make mistakes and be curious, Murrieta gives advice, not only to her students, but to all young talents hoping to succeed.

“We have a responsibility to be influential”

The Imagen Foundation, founded in 1983, focuses on promoting the inclusion of Latino talent in the entertainment industry, both in front of and behind the cameras. Since 1985, the foundation has presented its annual awards, which are now a Hollywood classic.

These awards began with singular recognition and, over time, have incorporated more than 25 categories including acting, directing and music. Among these awards is the prestigious recognition of the Norman Lear Writer's Award which Murrieta was a recipient of in 2018. Additionally, the Arizonan is the winner of several Emmy Awards for his work on Wizards of Waverly Place.

Last weekend, Murrieta accepted the award at the 38th annual Imagen Awards reception in Los Angeles. He brought five of his film students to experience the evening.

“When you talk about being influential in the media, what I like is the idea of ​​not saying 'I'm influential,' but rather 'we have a responsibility to be influential,'” Murrieta said.

