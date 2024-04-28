Ji Chun-hee revealed her daily routine. In the KBS2 entertainment program “President's Ears Are Donke…





“Sadanggui.” Photo from lKBS. Ji Chun-hee revealed her daily routine. In the KBS2 entertainment show “President's Ears Are Donkey Ears” (hereinafter referred to as “Sadanggui”), broadcast on the afternoon of the 28th, Soyeon Kim, head of entertainment agency S Team, and the creator fashion model Ji Chun-hee appeared. On the show, Ji Chun-hee stopped by her private office at 10 a.m. With the size of the large office, Jeon Hyun-moo couldn't hide his envy, saying, “We can play dodgeball.” Since then, Ji Chun-hee has revealed her daily routine. “It’s a habit I’ve had for a long time,” he said as he read the morning newspapers of five media companies. Since then, in the vehicle heading to Seongsu-dong, I watched videos of Japanese and Spanish food on X-Tube. “We understand the trends in each country through videos,” he said. “I like to do everything, so I even gave baked bread to 100 staff members.” When Kim Sook asked Soyeon Kim if the bread was delicious, he replied, “It was very delicious.” In response, Jeon Hyun-moo embarrassed Soyeon Kim by saying, “Please answer after the question is finished.” » Ji Chun-hee, who stopped at a regular cafe, drank coffee and said, “When I wake up in the morning, I watch newspapers and X-Tube and drink coffee. I have appointments and work on time, so I move according to the time. at that time,” he said. He then said, “When I see the craftsmanship of a coffee maker, I feel energized.” “Sadanggui.” Photo from lKBS. Earlier, Ji Chun-hee's first daughter, Ji Jin-hee, the head of the design team, appeared. He said: “I am responsible for designing the accessories and communicating with related companies,” and added: “The public and private sectors are completely separate. The mother is rather stricter with her daughter,” he said. As expected, Ji Chun-hee said, “I'm busy these days, but you came here without making any accessories. It's spring, so don't leave your clothes here, but change them well yourself “Do it before I say it,” he said, displaying charisma. Jeon Hyun-moo said, “My daughter is very suspicious of me,” and Ji Chun-hee said, “She's doing this because she's filming today. At first, I don't even respond well,” said -he replied. To Jeon Hyun-moo's question: “Are you going to say that all the inconveniences today are due to the camera?” he/she also showed his/her sweat. Additionally, while selecting songs suitable for the parade, Ji Chun-hee emphasized, “I'm trying to get a little excited because the music keeps repeating,” “Let's listen for a bit and move on to the next song , ” and “It's like the music of a whole show,” shakes Soyeon Kim. During the interview, Soyeon Kim said, “You must have hated it. I will find the part that the teacher wanted and develop it,” he said. You can catch “Sadanggui” every Sunday at 4:45 p.m. on KBS2. [SEO YEJI’s STAR TODAY guest reporter]

