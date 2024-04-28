



Crossword Blog and Answers April 28 2024 by Sally Hoelscher US Elections Sports Entertainment Life Money Technology Travel Opinion ONLY IN THE USA TODAY: OUR PORTFOLIO: Crosswords Add a topic There are spoilers ahead. You may want to solve today's riddle before reading any further! Biting remarks Manufacturer: Emily Carroll Editor: Amanda Rafkin What I learned from today's puzzle CHEESE AND RICE (56A: “Oh my God!”) CHEESE AND RICE when used as an exclamation, and not the name of a possibly delicious casserole, is an example of chopped oath. A chopped oath is a euphemism for words a speaker wants to avoid saying. Using “damn” for “damn” or “so then” for “God” are examples of broken oaths. CHEESE AND RICE is a chopped oath for Jesus Christ. I needed the help of cross-referencing to discover CHEESE AND RICE while solving. Once I looked up the phrase, I remembered hearing it before. It's definitely colorful and expressive. I suddenly want to walk around expressively proclaiming “CHEESE AND RICE!” Random Thoughts and Interesting Things NEVER (8A: “…and they lived happily ___ after”) and I DO (61D: Promise exchanged at the altar) “I DO”… “and they lived happily EVER after.” These two answers caught my attention. The words are in opposite corners of the grid, but the clues fit together well. This is a wedding that comes at just the right time for me, as my daughter got married yesterday. Lots of love and best wishes to the newlyweds.

REC (12A: “Parks and ___” (former NBC sitcom, abbreviated)) The fake sitcom Parks and Recreationknown as Parks and REC, for short, originally aired on NBC from 2009 to 2015. Amy Poehler plays Leslie Knope, deputy director of the Parks and REC Department of the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. If you are a Parks and REC fan, I recommend checking out Amy Poehler's memoir, Yes please. My husband and I listened to the audiobook on a recent road trip. I haven't seen many episodes of Parks and RECbut I still enjoyed hearing the behind-the-scenes stories.

LISA (15A: Maggie's sister in “The Simpsons”) In the animated sitcom The simpsons, Homer and Marge Simpson's children are Bart, LISA and Maggie. LISA, the middle child and an intelligent 8-year-old girl, is voiced by Yeardley Smith. (Although The simpsons Now in its 35th season, the series uses a floating timeline in which the characters never age.) The character LISA Simpson has liberal political views and advocates for peace, equality, and the environment.

ASPEN (40A: Colorado Ski Destination) The town of ASPEN, Colorado, was founded as a mining camp in the late 1800s. It was named for the abundance of aspen trees in the area. ASPEN Mountain, with a maximum elevation of 11,212 feet above sea level, is located just outside the town of ASPEN. The ASPEN Skiing Company was founded in 1946 and the area has been known as a ski destination ever since.

SEPHORA (2D: Popular cosmetics chain) SEPHORA is a French retailer offering a line of cosmetics. SEPHORA was founded in France in 1969. The company name is derived from a combination of the Greek word “sephos”, meaning beauty, and the name Zipporah, who was the wife of Moses.

ELMO (8D: “Tickle Me” Muppet) Tickle Me ELMO is a plush version of the furry red Muppet who, when squeezed, shakes, vibrates and laughs. Released in July 1996, the toy became extremely popular later that year and sold out in many stores. By the end of December, one million Tickle Me ELMO dolls had been sold. I remember the Tickle Me ELMO fad well (luckily my kids were too young at the time to show interest). It's a bit of a shock to realize that it's been almost 28 years since Tickle Me ELMO hit the market.

ESSENCE (10D: Magazine with the motto “Where Black Women Come First”) Since 1970,ESSENCE The magazine's monthly issues covered fashion, beauty, entertainment, and culture in articles written for black female readers.

HBO (23D: “Le Lotus Blanc” channel) The White Lotusis a television series made for HBO about a fictional resort chain called White Lotus. The show, premiered in 2021, is an anthology series, which features a different story or may have a different cast or take place in a different location each season. The first season ofThe White Lotustook place in Hawaii. The second season ofThe White Lotustook place on the Italian island of Sicily. The third season of The White Lotus (with a likely 2025 release date) is filmed in Thailand.

NET (26D: One jump and a ___ will appear) “One jump and a NET will appear” is an inspirational saying used to encourage taking risks and trying new things. It's similar, I think, to the advice “Fake it till you make it” and “Do it.” The idea is that sometimes you have to act before you feel ready. My personal feeling is that the reality is more like “Leap and a NET may or may not appear, but one way or another you'll figure things out along the way.” This will probably never be considered an inspirational saying.

BLONDIE (28D: group “Heart of Glass”) “Heart of Glass” is a 1979 song by the group BLONDIE. The disco-inspired song was a number one hit in the US and UK. In 2015, “Heart of Glass” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for its “qualitative or historical significance.” Songs must be at least 25 years old to be considered for the Grammy Hall of Fame; It's been 45 years since “Heart of Glass” entered the charts. It's been a long time since I heard this song, so I had some fun times watching it the video clip and take a trip into the past.

URSA (48D: ___ Minor (North Star constellation) URSA Minor is a constellation composed of seven stars, the brightest of which is the North Star Polaris. In Latin, URSA Minor means “Little Bear”, which is another name used for the constellation.

Some other clues that I particularly appreciated: LOVE (55A: Subject of a Valentine's Day card) MINIVAN (22D: the stereotypical soccer mom’s vehicle) NINE (58D: Number of seats on the Supreme Court)

Synopsis of the crossword theme HOLY GUACAMOLE (20A: “Oh my God!”)

GOOD SAUCE (37A: “Oh my God!”)

CHEESE AND RICE (56A: “Oh my God!”) Each topic response is a NOTE that includes foods (i.e. items perfect for BITTING). Oh my God! HOLY GUACAMOLE! GOOD SAUCE! CHEESE AND RICE! Choose the phrase of your choice to describe this cleverly themed puzzle. I really liked the use of the same clue for all three topic responses. Thank you, Emily, for this delicious puzzle. For more on USA TODAY crosswords 2024 USA TODAY, a division of Gannett Satellite Information Network, LLC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/puzzles/crosswords/sally-hoelscher/2024/04/28/daily-crossword-analysis/73398829007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos