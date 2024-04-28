Scarlett Johansson Embraces Old Hollywood in a White Dress and Scarf





Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost stepped out for a rare public night out at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday. Posing together on the red carpet, the couple looked stylish as ever in coordinated outfits. Delivering classic glamour, Johansson donned a strapless white dress and matching ivory scarf from Armani Priv. A delicate crystal trim across the top of the dress and sash added sparkle to the monochromatic color palette, as did a shimmering silver bracelet and diamond cuff earrings. Her shoes remained hidden under the wrap skirt of the dress. Paul Morigi//Getty Images In iconic ScarJo style , she opted for a bold shade of cherry red lipstick, adding a pop of color to her otherwise all-white outfit. The rest of her look kept neutral with light brown eyeshadow and a nude manicure. Johansson's long blonde tresses were tucked behind her ears in a pointed center part and styled in waves, emphasizing the Old Hollywood feel of her ensemble. Meanwhile, Jost looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo by Giorgio Armani. THE Saturday Night Live The comedian was chosen to host this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner and made fun of his marriage to Johansson during his speech. I want to thank my wife for enduring a lot of jokes and agreeing to meet individually with everyone in this room right after the ceremony, he teased. This is really special darling, thank you. Don't be shy, come right away. She hates intimacy! Paul Morigi//Getty Images This year's White House Correspondents' Dinner also featured stars such as Chris Pine, Molly Ringwald, DaVine Joy Randolph, Rosario Dawson, Billy Porter, Lorne Michaels and Questlove. It also marked the red carpet debut of Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris, who wore coordinating outfits to celebrate .

