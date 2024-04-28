Nicole Kidman wows at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Gala





Nicole Kidman looked more regal than ever at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala at the Hollywood Dolby Theater, where she is the 2024 recipient of this prestigious award. The Oscar winner, 46, attended the American Film Institute's annual event on Saturday, April 27, with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13. And she looked every inch the Hollywood icon that evening, wearing a glamorous custom Balenciaga look from the Fall/Winter 2024 collection. The fitted dress was embroidered with gold sequins and featured a long train. Kidman paired the statement look with black pumps, also from Balenciaga. Her long strawberry blonde hair was styled in a side part with loose waves framing her face and she opted for sleek glamour, with a soft smokey eye, pink blush and soft pink lip. Nicole Kidman arrives at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Tribute Gala celebrating Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theater on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Before the gala, Kidman shared a video of her first acting role at age 14 to celebrate receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. Tuesday April 23, the star posted a video montage of her role as Helen in Christmas in the bush in 1983. This 14-year-old could never have predicted all the talented people she would work with and the many different characters she would play. I'm so excited to celebrate with so many friends and peers on Saturday with the @AmericanFilmInstitute xx, she wrote in the caption. Nicole Kidman in July 2023.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman, Naomi Watts and Reese Witherspoon, all former Kidman costars, are expected to be the gala presenters. Streep, who is also an AFI Life Achievement Award winner, and Witherspoon both worked with Kidman on the Emmy-winning HBO series. Big little lies. Witherspoon and Kidman also served as executive producers. Watts and Kidman enjoyed a years-long friendship and appeared together in the 1991 romantic drama. Flirt. Freeman and Kidman both starred in the 2023 Paramount series Special Ops: Lioness.

