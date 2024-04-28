Who is actor Sahil Khan and what is his role in Mahadev betting app case





Mr. Khan is a fitness entrepreneur who posts fitness content on his YouTube account. New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sahil Khan was arrested today in Chhattisgarh for his alleged involvement in the Mahadev betting app case after a 40-hour operation by the Mumbai Police. Mr Khan is one of 32 people responsible for promoting the betting app. Mr Khan was arrested after the Bombay High Court rejected his application for interim bail. Sources said he fled Mumbai after his petition was rejected. He was placed in police custody for four days. Who is Sahil Khan? Born in Kolkata, the 47-year-old actor is known for starring in Bollywood films like 'Style', 'Excuse Me', 'Aladdin' and 'FALTU'. Mr. Khan is also a fitness entrepreneur who posts fitness content on his YouTube account which has over 2.8 million subscribers. It also has its own gym. He married Iranian-born Norwegian actress Negar Khan in 2003, but the couple divorced two years later. What is his role in the Mahadev betting app affair? Mr Khan is accused of promoting betting apps like Lion Book and Lotus 24/7, which are linked to the Mahadev app, on other websites. According to police, he also has a stake in the Lotus Book 24/7 app. The actor, along with three others, have been summoned by the Mumbai crime branch for questioning in December 2023 over their alleged role in promoting the Mahadev betting app. During the investigation, the police found that the actor had not only promoted the Lion Book app but also participated in their events. However, Mr Khan said he had no direct connection with the gaming platform. After the Mumbai Police SIT questioned him, Mr. Khan approached the court seeking anticipatory bail. The SIT is now probing illegal transactions between financial and real estate companies and promoters of the Rs 15,000-crore Mahadev betting app. All cell phones, laptops and other electronic devices linked to the actor are also searched. What is Mahadev betting app? Operated by Saurabh Chandrakar of Chhattisgarh and Ravi Uppal of Dubai, online betting app Mahadev used paid advertisements on social media apps to attract people to bet on players and results of IPL matches, football, tennis and other sports. The app customer would be given two numbers: one to deposit money for betting and the other to cash out money. These accounts were opened fraudulently and all bets were rigged so that the company would not lose money. While most new users made money quickly at first, they ended up suffering heavy losses in the long run. So far, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor as well as Tamannaah Bhatia have been called for questioning about promoting the betting app and its subsidiaries.

