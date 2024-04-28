Famous Entertainment Pairs | News, Sports, Jobs





Throughout television history, a large number of husbands and wives have made their way to the big and small screens, some on the same show and others on different series. It's been centuries since the Voice of the Bullpen wiped your memory banks and presented you with a test of your power of memory, so this seems like the perfect time to see if you remember which partner was which. The VFTB will give you one member of the famous husband/wife, or couple, you will provide the other half of the famous couple. You must provide your first and last names. Once completed, you can self-correct using the answers provided and score 3 points for each correct answer, numbers 1 to 32 and 3 for number 33. Good luck, although you of my generation should only have no problem. (Just for fun, ask your grandchildren to try it.) Lucille Ball and virgin. (I had to start with an easy one) Blank and Anne Meara George Burns and Blank Blank and Eydie Gorme Steve Allen and Blank Blank and June Carter Michael J. Fox and Blank White and Goldie Hawn William Daniels and Blank White and Kelly Ripa Tim McGraw and Blank White and Shirley Jones John Astin and Blank White and Rita Wilson Harrison Ford and Blank Kevin Bacon and Blank White and Sarah Jessica Parker Blank and Brett Somers Nino Tempo and White Ike Turner and Blank (full name) Frank Sinatra and Blank (he had four wives, three were artists, choose one of the 3) Blank and Jessica Biel Gene Wilder and Blank White and Betty White Humphrey Bogart and Blank Joe Dimaggio and Blank White and Debbie Reynolds Robert Wagner and Blank Eddie Fisher and Blank (I can't use number 27) White and Janet Leigh Blank and Nicole Kidman (current partner) Ryan O'Neal and Blank (think 70s) Sonny Bono and Blank (must have last name) Easy as pie, right? Just in case, here are the answers: Desi Arnaz Jerry Stiller Grace Allen Steve Laurent Jayne Pres Johnny Cash Tracy Pollan Kurt Russell Bonnie Bartlett Marc Consuelos Hill of Faith Jack Cassidy Patty Duke Tom Hanks Calista Flockhart Kyra Sedgwick Matthew Broderick Jack Klugman April Stevens Anna Mae Bullock Ava Gardner, Mia Farrow, Barbara Marx – Pick one Justin Timberlake Gilda Radner Allen Ludden Lauren Bacall Marilyn Monroe Eddie Fisher Natalie Wood Elizabeth Taylor Tony Curtis Keith Urban Farrah Fawcett Cherilina Sarkissian How are you ? I guess a lot of aces on this latest test of your memories of famous entertainment couples. I hope you enjoyed this one. Have a good week! Today's latest news and more in your inbox

