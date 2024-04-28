Entertainment
Ramayan actor Arun Govil explains why he left Meerut for Mumbai the day after the polls
The kurta-pyjama during the campaign trip is replaced by a shirt and pants. Gone is the BJP scarf and in comes a cap. Sandals have given way to shoes. This is Arun Govil, the Meerut candidate of the BJP, who is heading to Mumbai after a month-long stay in his Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
The actor-politician, who essayed the role of Ram in the hugely popular television series Ramayan, found himself occupying the top spot on the trending list on Sunday.
This is a prime example of a 'parachute politician', says UP Congress leader Ajay Rai.
“We learn that Arun Govil, who was the BJP candidate from Meerut, left for Mumbai the day after the elections ended. Perhaps he had difficulty remaining among the public,” says M . Rai in a message in Hindi on X.
36000
Ajay Rai April 27, 2024
The 66-year-old politician immediately issued a clarification, adding that he was traveling to Mumbai on the orders of the party.
“My dear voters, sisters, brothers and workers of Meerut, good morning. On the day of Holi, March 24, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced my name and on its instructions, I arrived among you on March 26. I stayed with you for a month and “I campaigned for the elections with your support. The election is over. I am very grateful to you for your love, support and respect. Now, on instructions from the party, I am in Mumbai to discharge my responsibilities here,” Mr. Govil. said in a detailed article in Hindi on X.
–
24 26 1
pic.twitter.com/GuGyF8Pa3Y
Arun Govil April 28, 2024
The politician said the party was planning to send him to other areas for election campaigning, stressing that he would become part of the people of Meerut once the work was completed.
The other accusation against Mr. Govil is that he is unaware of Meerut's problems.
“During the election campaign, when a journalist asked him about Meerut's problems, he knew nothing. In response, he could only say that first, let the elections end and then we will look into the problems,” Mr. Rai said. , adding, “This is the politics of most BJP leaders. They do not care about the people or the ground. They only believe in parachute politics.”
Mr Govil, when asked about the problems in Meerut, told a New Minute reporter that he “wasn't exactly aware of the kind of problems that are prevalent here”.
“Basically the major problem always and everywhere, let alone this Meerut siege, is roads, electricity, water, education, employment, medical care. I don't know exactly what kind of problems prevail here But whatever it is, as they come to us, we will try to resolve them,” Mr. Govil told News Minute.
Asked by the reporter what he meant by “not aware” and whether he had not had a chance to study the issues, Mr. Govil, visibly irritated, said: “That's not There's no point in studying them. You're taking me somewhere else.” The politician followed with a namaste.
Asked again if the BJP was trying to cash in on his celebrity status, Mr Govil said: “I don't think so, no, no. A lot of work has been done in this constituency.”
Arun Govil is taking on Samajwadi Party's Dalit candidate Sunita Verma. The BJP won the country's largest and most crucial state in 2014 (72 seats) and 2019 (62 seats). At 80, the politically popular state sends the maximum number of deputies to Parliament.
Ms. Verma is the former Mayor of Meerut. Her husband Yogesh Verma, a former Samajwadi Party MP, is a well-known face in the constituency.
The third candidate in the contest is BSP's Devvrat Tyagi.
The eight constituencies in UP which went to polls in the second phase are Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura.
According to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app, 58.70 per cent polls were recorded in Meerut.
|
