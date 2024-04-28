Entertainment
Aamir Khan reveals how he became an actor thanks to Maharashtra Bandh | Bollywood News
In the last episode of The Great Indian Kapil Showactor Aamir Khan revealed his heart to Kapil Sharma. During the conversation, Aamir revealed how he became a film actor thanks to the Maharashtra Bandh. The Dangal actor also opened up about how despite coming from a film family, his father and uncle never wanted him to be a part of the industry. Aamir even recalled how he was afraid of his father and never had the courage to tell him that he wanted to do films.
Read also | Great Indian Kapil Show 5th Episode First Impression: Aamir Khan's Untold Stories Save Audiences From Kapil Sharmas Boring Humor
Looking back on some not-so-perfect memories from his formative years, Aamir Khan shared, “I worked behind the scenes for a year and a half and also did 2 plays. In my family, my parents and my uncle Nasir Husain, who was a great filmmaker, did not want their children to get into cinema. The reason behind this was that it was a very volatile sector, so they wanted us to study more. They were strongly against us joining the industry. Above all, my father was very angry, so I never had the courage to tell him that I wanted to make films. I played tennis and was number one sub-junior in Maharashtra. I often failed in one subject, and once I failed in 2 subjects, so my father stopped my tennis training the next day.
Aamir continued, “I became an actor by chance. I never got the chance to perform in college plays since I failed the auditions. I didn't give up and decided to do a play in Gujarati. I applied and was selected. I had only one line in that play and I had rehearsed for 3 months, but 2 days before the play there was Maharashtra bandh so I couldn't go to rehearsals. The next day, director Mahendra Joshi was sitting there and he asked me why I couldn't come. I was kicked out of the room and cried. That day I was feeling really bad, then two guys came and asked me if I wanted to work on a diploma film for an FTII student. I agreed and shot in Pune. Another student saw this film and suggested another one to me, seeing these two films, Ketan Mehta chose me for Holi. After watching Holi, Mansoor and Nasir Sahab decided to make a film with me which was Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.
Also Read: Aamir Khan Opens Up About His Difficult Emotional Phase on The Great Indian Kapil Show: I Was Down and Depressed
Aamir also shared that despite his uncle doing From Qayamat to Qayamat Takhe had to take a drug test and several other procedures.
Aamir Khan's latest film Laal Singh Chaddha was a huge success at the box office. The actor is currently working on Sitaare Zameen Par.
Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/aamir-khan-reveals-how-he-became-a-actor-because-of-maharashtra-bandh-9294568/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Congress on the “Aurangzeb” coup of Narendra Modi against Rahul Gandhi: mischievous twists and turns | Latest news India
- Four issues at the forefront of Turkey-Iraq negotiations
- Aamir Khan reveals how he became an actor thanks to Maharashtra Bandh | Bollywood News
- Brock Faber could use some time to relax – Minnesota Wild
- Taylor Swift's Vegas Green Dress Might Have a Blatant Reputation (Taylor Version) Easter Egg
- Portland Pioneers: Breaking Boundaries and Bridging Gaps in Israel's High-Tech Sector
- Will flying ever be sustainable? | BBC News
- Another US precision-guided weapon falls prey to Russian electronic warfare, US says
- AI brings innovation but also raises ethical concerns, pension executives say | Asset owners
- 500 years of music: the challenges of the exhibition when Black British music began
- Kidnapping case registered in connection with disappearance of TV actor | Delhi News
- VCU wins seventh straight A-10 men's tennis championship