Aamir Khan reveals how he became an actor thanks to Maharashtra Bandh | Bollywood News

In the last episode of The Great Indian Kapil Showactor Aamir Khan revealed his heart to Kapil Sharma. During the conversation, Aamir revealed how he became a film actor thanks to the Maharashtra Bandh. The Dangal actor also opened up about how despite coming from a film family, his father and uncle never wanted him to be a part of the industry. Aamir even recalled how he was afraid of his father and never had the courage to tell him that he wanted to do films.

Looking back on some not-so-perfect memories from his formative years, Aamir Khan shared, “I worked behind the scenes for a year and a half and also did 2 plays. In my family, my parents and my uncle Nasir Husain, who was a great filmmaker, did not want their children to get into cinema. The reason behind this was that it was a very volatile sector, so they wanted us to study more. They were strongly against us joining the industry. Above all, my father was very angry, so I never had the courage to tell him that I wanted to make films. I played tennis and was number one sub-junior in Maharashtra. I often failed in one subject, and once I failed in 2 subjects, so my father stopped my tennis training the next day.

Aamir continued, “I became an actor by chance. I never got the chance to perform in college plays since I failed the auditions. I didn't give up and decided to do a play in Gujarati. I applied and was selected. I had only one line in that play and I had rehearsed for 3 months, but 2 days before the play there was Maharashtra bandh so I couldn't go to rehearsals. The next day, director Mahendra Joshi was sitting there and he asked me why I couldn't come. I was kicked out of the room and cried. That day I was feeling really bad, then two guys came and asked me if I wanted to work on a diploma film for an FTII student. I agreed and shot in Pune. Another student saw this film and suggested another one to me, seeing these two films, Ketan Mehta chose me for Holi. After watching Holi, Mansoor and Nasir Sahab decided to make a film with me which was Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Aamir also shared that despite his uncle doing From Qayamat to Qayamat Takhe had to take a drug test and several other procedures.

Aamir Khan's latest film Laal Singh Chaddha was a huge success at the box office. The actor is currently working on Sitaare Zameen Par.