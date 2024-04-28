Kentucky-born actor had altercation with Hannibal Lecter





I had to stop and think about what I was doing watching movies at home BEFORE I had iPhones and Androids. I say this because I'm always looking out for the actors I see on screen, and a lot of them are ones I've seen a million times and just don't know or remember not their names. Before I could read their biographies and filmographies in real time, I had to settle for recognizing their faces. (And that's fitting given how difficult I am at remembering names but how EASY I am at remembering faces.) A Kentucky-born actor you've seen a million times The other night I saw an actor who has a filmography as long as his two arms, end to end. And this time I remembered his name, but I was curious to see JUST how often he came across my TV screen. His name was Charles Napier, and I guarantee you've seen it a million times too. If NOTHING else, you may remember him from the commercials: Charles Napier's role as Hannibal Lecter's victim And his extraordinary, resonant voice only grew more powerful as he aged. A decade after he plugged in the charcoal, he played a small but memorable role in one of the biggest blockbuster horror films of all time. (WARNING: Graphic content but not TOO graphic.) When you're a victim of Hannibal Lecter, they remember you. And honestly, the entire museum sequence in Silence of the Lambs is among the most intense in this classic. But I digress. Charles Napier – early years Charles Napier was born in 1936 in a town called Mt. Union KY, an unincorporated community near Scottsville. I also learned that he attended Western Kentucky University after a stint in the army. He returned to Bowling Green for graduate school in 1964, and it was then that he was encouraged to pursue his acting career. After that he went to New York, then to California, and then there was the impressive CV I mentioned it earlier. Here he is again as a judge in another Jonathan Demme film (Demme won an Oscar for Thesilenceofthelambs); Napier was part of a troupe of actors who appeared regularly in Demme's films. What a pleasant surprise that was. After seeing him play so many roles, it was only in the last few weeks that I learned he was from Kentucky. And what a busy actor he was. Charles Napier's last role was a voice role in an episode of the 2011 animated series. Archer. He died the same year from undisclosed causes. I bet you didn't know all these celebrities were Kentucky colonels Gallery credit: David Spencer WATCH: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from their childhood. How many can you guess from their childhood photo alone? Gallery credit: Stacker

