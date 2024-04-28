After a period of chastity, Hollywood films embrace sex again

LOS ANGELES Zendaya, wearing a tight dress, spins on a dance floor in Challengers, a $56 million sports drama arriving in multiplexes Friday. It's hot in here, the hip-hop soundtrack blares, as she closes her eyes and runs her hands through her hair, lost in fantasy. So take off all your clothes.

The story continues in a motel, where Zendaya, playing a tennis prodigy, begins a menage a trois with two guys; this peters out after they become more interested in each other. The plot then shifts to sensual interactions on the hood of a car, in a dorm room, in the backseat of a car, on the wooden slats of a sauna. There are erotic churros.

Sex is back! shouted a seemingly delighted man at the end of a Challengers preview in West Hollywood, California, this month.

Subscribe to The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Identifying trends in cinema is a hazardous business. Think about how many times romantic comedy has been declared dead, alive and dead. (No, wait, alive.) But we can say this much with certainty: Hollywood is more excited than it has been in years.

It absolutely feels like the pendulum has swung back toward filmmakers exploring adult relationships and sexuality in their projects, said Amy Pascal, former president of Sony Pictures and the producing force behind Challengers.

I am delighted about it, she added.

Eroticism was common in studio films like Challengers, released by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Body heat, basic instinct, an officer and a gentleman, fatal attraction, disclosure, cruel intentions and wide-shut eyes are among the many examples from the 1980s and 1990s.

In the 2000s, however, film companies began obsessively focusing on PG-13 franchises and animation genres that could be released to global audiences and sell spin-off products. The studios also wanted to expand into China, where censorship does not allow sex scenes. As a result, raunchy storytelling began to diminish on the big screen (except in arthouse cinemas). Premium television has taken over.

Sex in mainstream movies had all but disappeared by 2019, as Washington Post chief film critic Ann Hornaday wrote in a column that year. A few months later, Kate Hagen, writing in Playboy magazine, found that only about 1.2% of films released between 2010 and 2020 contained an overt sex scene, the lowest total since the 1960s. (It peaked in the 1990s. Coincidence or not, this was the decade when pornography began to be available online.)

Today, some filmmakers are opposed.

Awards season brought Saltburn, with its titillating, disturbing bathtub scene and Barry Keoghan's twisting, full-frontal finale. Poor Things found an insatiable Emma Stone romping in a Parisian brothel. Christopher Nolan filmed the first sex scenes of his 35-year career for Oppenheimer. (More interested in the joys of sex than any recent season I can remember, as New York Times awards columnist Kyle Buchanan described the crop of suitors in February.)

Over the past year, the flood of R-rated sex comedies into movie theaters has turned into a relative torrent. Anyone but you found Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell go. No Hard Feelings starred Jennifer Lawrence as a prostitute of sorts on a mission to deflower an awkward college student. The libidinous Bottoms, Back on the Strip and Joy Ride also tried to mix sex and laughter.

At the end of May, Powell will return to the cinema in the comedy Hit Man, which tells the story of an undercover agent who begins a torrid affair with a suspect, played by Adria Arjona. In addition to starring in the R-rated film, he co-wrote the screenplay with Richard Linklater and served as a producer. (It will arrive on Netflix in June.)

Body Heat was one of the inspirations, Powell said in January, when Hit Man debuted to rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival. There aren't many sex scenes in movies anymore, and certainly not many well-executed sex scenes.

He continued: Body Heat has a lot of foreplay, which is one of the reasons it's so intense, steamy and carnal. (Body Heat, released in 1981, starred Kathleen Turner as a wealthy woman who plots her husband's murder while having a torrid affair with a shady lawyer, played by William Hurt.)

This summer's multiplex lineup includes Deadpool & Wolverine, from Disney-owned Marvel Studios; one trailer included a joke about an intimate act involving a sex toy. (The activity isn't new to me, Ryan Reynolds jokes as the mischievous Deadpool, “but it is to Disney.) Blink Twice, a twisted thriller starring Channing Tatum as a tycoon who attracts women to a private retreat, scheduled for release in August.

The recovery could simply be due to a calendar quirk. Challengers was supposed to be released last year, but it was delayed due to union strikes. His arrival now sandwiched between Poor Things and Hit Man could create the false appearance of a turning point for the film industry.

But there are signs of real change. One involves intimacy coordinators, or experts who help performers overcome the difficulty of filming sex scenes. Their appearance on sets, once rare, became common after the #MeToo movement of the late 2010s. Film producers say stars are now more willing to participate in simulated intimacy.

Young writers and directors also seem to be rediscovering and drawing inspiration from films like American Gigolo (1980) and 9 1/2 Weeks (1986). Some studio executives say filmmakers such as Luca Guadagnino, who directed Challengers, want to explore changing attitudes toward gender, as seen in the rise of OnlyFans and the unashamed embrace of fluidity sexual behavior by young millennials and Generation Z. (A counterpoint: According to a study last year by the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA, about 52 percent of respondents aged 13 to 24 said that (They wanted movies and TV shows to focus more on friendships and platonic relationships.)

Perhaps this contributes to a certain degree of sexual liberation: studios have stopped chasing China, where ticket buyers have turned overwhelmingly against Hollywood films.

So far, box office results have been mixed. Anybody but You, made by Sony for $25 million, raked in a whopping $219 million this year, while Poor Things, which cost Searchlight Pictures $35 million, took in $117 million. Other attempts (Joy Ride, No Hard Feelings) disappointed or completely failed.

Reviews of Challengers have been overwhelmingly positive. Box office analysts expect it to gross about $15 million in its first weekend in the United States and Canada, where it is screening in 3,400 theaters, enough to become No. 1.

circa 2024 The New York Times Company