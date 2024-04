Lynden Sikh festival honors birth of religion

Rain couldn't stop Sikhs and other community members from Whatcom County and southern Canada from attending the Vaisakhi festival in Lynden on Saturday, April 27. The festival, organized at the Guru Nanak Gursikh Gurdwara Sahib, was to celebrate one of the holiest days of the Sikh religion. Vaisakhi marks the formal establishment of the religion as well as the formation of the Khalsa, or pure ones. Vaisakhi can go back to 1699 when Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru, founded the Khalsa community with five volunteers who were declared Khalsa and dedicated their lives to Sikh principles. Throughout the day, participants prayed, honored their holy book, the Guru Granth Sahib, ate, and met friends and family. For Mansheel Chawla, the best part of the day was when the children demonstrated the Sikh martial art known as Gatka. It showed children dressed in yellow robes with swords and shields. Men sing hymns while playing a sarangi and dhadd in a hall of the Guru Nanak Gursihk Gurdwara. (Andy Bronson /Cascadia Daily News) There's hard work and whatever teachers teach little kids, they do, said the 21-year-old from Bellingham. Chawla's friend Theo O'Brien, who had never been to Vaisakhi, enjoyed the martial arts demonstration. The 25-year-old said it was cool to have a different experience from how he grew up going to church. I enjoy it more than church, they said. As the children practiced Gatka and the rain subsided, a large float decorated with flowers and colorful shades of yellow, orange and blue, the main colors of Sikhism, was pulled on a tractor through the Guru compound Nanak Gursikh Gurdwara Sahib. Hymns were played through loudspeakers while a priest unfurled a feather over the Guru Granth Sahib to protect it from dust and dirt and to signify its sacred meaning. Sikh members receive parshad, a mixture of flour and sugar, as an offering when leaving a room. Vaisakhi is similar to Christmas, Aman Kaur said, and it provides her with an opportunity to pass on Sikh history to her three children. I want my children to know their origins, their roots and where they come from, she said, highlighting the many obstacles Guru Gobind Singh faced. For any religious holiday, food was also at the heart of the celebration. The tents distributed free samosas filled with chickpea curry, fried fritters, a drink mixed with fresh sugarcane, mint and other Punjabi dishes. Inderjit Singh, 25, said the food offered at the festival is not always prepared at home every day and most people come for the food. The Bellingham filmmaker has been coming to Lynden's celebration since he was in sixth grade. Besides food, he looks forward to reconnecting with his friends. I just see people I haven't seen in a long time, he said. Most of the time you don't really see people because they are busy in their daily lives. Annie Todd is a criminal justice and business reporter at CDN; contact her at [email protected]; 360-922-3090 ext. 130.

