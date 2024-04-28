Actor Mike Myers makes his first public appearance in a year at the AFI Awards





The international man of mystery is back. Austin Powers star Mike Myers made a rare public appearance Saturday at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala. It was the famous actor's first time attending an event in over a year. Mike Myers made a rare public appearance at the AFI Awards on Saturday night. FilmMagic The actor who sported a gray haircut looked dapper in a tuxedo. Getty Images for AFI The “Shrek” star, 60, sported a gray cut, a much different look from the shaggy brown hair he kept throughout his Hollywood career. He looked dapper in a tuxedo for the lavish affair where Nicole Kidman was honored. Video shown Myers stopping to take photos with his fans on his way to the Dolby Theater on Saturday evening. Myers took the stage wearing a mask at the gala. Getty Images He pulled it back dramatically to reveal himself. Getty Images for Warner Bros. He then gave a speech at the event, honoring Nicole Kidman. Getty Images Myers wore a mask on stage before removing it to reveal himself and deliver a speech at the gala. The actor has been out of the spotlight for a few years now, with his latest on-screen role in David O. Russell's 2022 film, “Amsterdam.” The same year, the “Love Guru” actor created and starred in the Netflix series “The Pentaverate.” Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! This is Myers' first appearance in a year. Getty Images The short, gray hair was a stark contrast to his shaggy brown hair that he had throughout his career. Getty Images There were rumors that he was working on a fourth installment of his most famous “Austin Powers” franchise, but there have been no updates. “I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, whether it exists or not. [That’s a] confirmation of confirmation not confirmed,” he said on “The Jess Cagle Show” in May 2022. Myers shares his low-key life with his wife Kelly Tisdale, 47, and their three children: Spike, 12, Sunday, 10, and Paulina, 8. Myers got his start on “Saturday Night Live” in the late 1980s. Redferns Its most famous franchise is “Austin Powers”. Getty Images The actor met the artist in 2006 and married quietly in 2010. While doing press for “Amsterdam,” Myers told people his children were unimpressed with his Hollywood career. “They are remarkably indifferent to anything [I do]”, he joked, “You know, which is great. In recent years, the “Shrek” star has lived a quiet life with his wife Kelly Tisdale. Getty Images for DCP The couple, who married in 2010, share three children. WireImage While Myers flew solo Saturday night, Kidman brought many of her family members to watch her win the prestigious lifetime achievement award. Along with her husband, Keith Urban, the “Big Little Lies” actress brought her teenage daughters, Sunday and Faith. They were also joined by Kidman's sister Antonia and actress niece Sybella Hawley.

