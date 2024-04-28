Entertainment
Actor Mike Myers makes his first public appearance in a year at the AFI Awards
The international man of mystery is back.
Austin Powers star Mike Myers made a rare public appearance Saturday at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala.
It was the famous actor's first time attending an event in over a year.
The “Shrek” star, 60, sported a gray cut, a much different look from the shaggy brown hair he kept throughout his Hollywood career.
He looked dapper in a tuxedo for the lavish affair where Nicole Kidman was honored.
Video shown Myers stopping to take photos with his fans on his way to the Dolby Theater on Saturday evening.
Myers wore a mask on stage before removing it to reveal himself and deliver a speech at the gala.
The actor has been out of the spotlight for a few years now, with his latest on-screen role in David O. Russell's 2022 film, “Amsterdam.”
The same year, the “Love Guru” actor created and starred in the Netflix series “The Pentaverate.”
There were rumors that he was working on a fourth installment of his most famous “Austin Powers” franchise, but there have been no updates.
“I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, whether it exists or not. [That’s a] confirmation of confirmation not confirmed,” he said on “The Jess Cagle Show” in May 2022.
Myers shares his low-key life with his wife Kelly Tisdale, 47, and their three children: Spike, 12, Sunday, 10, and Paulina, 8.
The actor met the artist in 2006 and married quietly in 2010.
While doing press for “Amsterdam,” Myers told people his children were unimpressed with his Hollywood career.
“They are remarkably indifferent to anything [I do]”, he joked, “You know, which is great.
While Myers flew solo Saturday night, Kidman brought many of her family members to watch her win the prestigious lifetime achievement award.
Along with her husband, Keith Urban, the “Big Little Lies” actress brought her teenage daughters, Sunday and Faith.
They were also joined by Kidman's sister Antonia and actress niece Sybella Hawley.
