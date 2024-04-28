How Ramy Youssef is already becoming one of Hollywood's brightest stars

Hollywood is slowly but surely becoming a more diverse place, showcasing a wider range of creative voices capable of telling stories grounded in unique perspectives. This list of formidable talents includes a number of Hilarious Arab-American Comedy Actors , and one of the most recognizable at the moment is Ramy Youssef. It was only in recent years that the comedian and actor began to gain serious recognition. He may still be young, but Youssef is already proving that he is one of Hollywood's brightest stars. And I'm going to explain why that's the case.

Let's be honest, celebrities come and go. Many manage to make a handful of contributions to pop culture and, over time, their “moment” fades. So it's really impressive when a star arrives who manages to leave a real imprint on the public. There are so many compliments I could give this 33-year-old New Jersey native. But, instead of throwing around superlatives that would describe him and his work, let me explain why he is already so impressive.

(Image credit: HBO/A24)

Ramy Youssef has consolidated himself as a new force in the world of stand-up

The star has been doing stand-up for a while now, with his first big performance arguably taking place on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2017. His set went down relatively well with the crowd, and since then, he has continued to build a strong fan base. This popularity has resulted in two well-received comedy specials (both of which are available to stream with a Maximum subscription ). The first of these was from 2019 Ramy Youssef: Feelingsand this was followed by No more feelingswhich dropped earlier in 2024. While Netflix's comedy specials are now incredibly popular, the Home Box Office network remains a favored entity for such productions, and it's impressive that Youssef already has two under his belt.

What's so endearing about the star's sets is that they include a multitude of topics, from politics and religion to pop culture and romance. There's also a real level of sincerity to his feelings, which is (unfortunately) something new in the modern stand-up space in some ways. For an example, just look at the set he performed as host during Saturday Night Live Season 49 :

Youssef currently has a strong presence in the stand-up space, and at this rate his profile can only grow. Of course, there are a number of things that can manifest when a person is successful in this area. One of them is a TV show, and that leads directly to my next point.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The star has her own TV series, and it's received critical acclaim

2019 saw the debut of Frame, a drama series created by and starring the titular artist. The show (accessible to Hulu Subscribers ) focuses on the main character as he navigates the intersection of religion and his modern lifestyle. The protagonist's quest to expand his spiritual life, in particular, puts him in some interesting situations. Youssef's cerebral and intimate adventures have received widespread praise from critics for its writing, performances and nuanced look at Muslim culture. It also earned its star numerous nominations, and he even won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2019.

He's obviously not the first comedian to turn successful stand-up comedy into a television show. However, it's hard to deny how impressive it is that he accomplished this before reaching the age of 30. On top of that, so few funny stars manage to produce such acclaimed shows. Frame Season 3 aired just under three years ago, and the star said Season 4 may take a while arrive. But given the quality of the series so far, I think the new episodes of one of best shows about Arab Americans it will be worth the wait.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Ramy Youssef is already a talented director

As a comedian, the talent writes his own material and he has also scripted a number of episodes of his show. Of course, he's also a producer, holding that position for his television series as well as his stand-up specials and the acclaimed comedy-drama, MB. What some may not realize is that Youssef has also had his share of directing experience. he is produced 12 episodes of Frame , which is incredibly impressive. Additionally, some may not know that he also directed an episode of a very popular show.

The artist sat behind the camera for an episode of FX. The bear during its second season. Specifically, he directed “Honeydew,” which takes place primarily in Copenhagen. Without getting into plot details, this is a very intimate episode that focuses on one of the series' most beloved characters. It's a nice notch in Youssef's belt, and I have to say I'm so impressed with the directing he's done so far. I think it's probably safe to assume that he'll be in the big chair again at some point, and I can't wait to see what he does.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

The actor is branching out into acting and has already starred in an awards season favorite

Until now, most of the comedian's work as an actor has been related to television. In addition to his own series, he has had roles in sitcoms See daddy run And Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn. He also had a recurring role in the critically acclaimed thriller series, Mister Robot. But now, like so many comics before him, the young star is also slowly moving onto the big screen. In 2023, he lends his voice to the role of Safi in the Disney animated film, Wish. He also starred in one of the most acclaimed films of the year.

Youssef played a supporting role in Yorgos Lanthimos' film Oscar winner functionality, Poor things. As a dark comedy fantasy actor, he was part of an ensemble that featured heavyweights like Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe and Kathryn Hunter. Not only that, but he more than held his own on screen with his peers, and his on-screen dynamic with Stone was perfect. Lanthimos knows how to cast a film, and the fact that he cast Youssef in a key role says a lot about the young man's talent. The star's filmography may not be very complete, but it's a great merit.

So, as you can see, this young multi-treaty has done a lot of work in just the last few years. It's exciting to think about what else he could do professionally if he stays on this trajectory. But what really excites me is how it will surely continue to open doors for other talented Arab-American creatives. Good success for Ramy Youssef!