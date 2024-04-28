



NEW YORK Dan Rather returned to the CBS News airwaves for the first time since his bitter departure 18 years ago, appearing in a reflective interview on CBS Sunday Morning days before the debut of a Netflix documentary about the life of the 92-year-old journalist. After 44 years with the network, including 24 as anchor of the CBS Evening News, he rather left under a cloud following a botched investigation in the military record of then-President George W. Bush. Rather, he signed on as an anchor for the last time on March 9, 2005 and left the network when his contract ended 15 months later. With continued enmity between him and the since-removed head of CBS. Leslie MoonvesRather essentially become a non-person in the news division he dominated for decades. Without apology or explanation, I miss CBS, Rather told correspondent Lee Cowan in the interview broadcast Sunday. I've missed it since the day I left. He rather escaped official blame for the report that questioned Bush's National Guard service during the Vietnam War, but, as the anchor who presented it, he was identified with it. CBS could not vouch for the authenticity of some of the documents the report was based on, although many people involved in the story still believe it was true. In the documentary Rather, released Wednesday on Netflix, Rather said he thought he would survive the incident, but his wife, Jean, told him: “You fought with the President of the United States during his re-election campaign. What did you think was going to happen? He didn't retire after leaving CBS, doing investigative journalism and rock star interviews for HDNet, a digital cable and satellite television network. In recent years, he has become known to a new generation as a tangy presence on social media. Last week he posted on Former President Trump's Secret Money Trial: Is it just me or did today seem sordid, even for Donald Trump? You either get engaged and get engaged under the new conditions, or you're out of the game, Rather said in the CBS interview, filmed at his home in Texas. And I wanted to stay in the game. The Netflix documentary traces his career from covering the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the Vietnam War and Watergate, through his anchor years and beyond. It includes some of Rather's strangest, then closely related incidents, including an attack in New York by someone saying: What's the frequency, Kenneth, then later appearing on stage with REM when the band performed their song of the same name. In the documentary and in the CBS interview, Rather skirts around his career when discussing his legacy. Ultimately, all that's left of your family, of your friends, will be the things you remember, he said.

