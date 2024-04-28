Mumbai SIT arrests actor Sahil Khan in Mahadev betting app case | News from India





NEW DELHI: Mumbai cyber cell a special investigation team arrested an actor Sahil Khan of Chhattisgarh regarding the Mahadev Betting App case, an official said Sunday.

On Saturday, Khan was arrested in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, following the Mumbai attacks. Supreme Court The refusal of his request for bail before his arrest.

THE SIT is currently investigating alleged illicit transactions between some financial and real estate companies in the state and the backers of the controversial Mahadev betting app.

According to initial information filed by the police in the case, the scale of the fraud is around Rs 15,000 crore.

An investigation is underway involving Sahil Khan and 31 others. Police procedures include scrutinizing their bank accounts, mobile devices, laptops and other technical devices.

To date, one person has been apprehended in connection with the case and further investigations are underway, the official said.

Known for films like “Style” and “Excuse Me”, Khan was questioned for over four hours on April 18 by the SIT formed in connection with the Mahadev betting app case, an official said.

Earlier, actor Tamannaah Bhatia was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell over her alleged promotion of watching IPL matches on a subsidiary app of online gaming and betting platform Mahadev. Bhatia is also scheduled to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Staff on April 29, according to a senior police official.

Bhatia's summons is linked to his alleged support for watching Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on betting app Fairplay, the official said. It is alleged that some IPL matches were illegally streamed on the app in 2023, as per a complaint in the case.

Regarding the same case, singer Badshah and actors' managers Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez had also recorded their statements.

The Mahadev app is currently under scrutiny by various investigative agencies for alleged illegal betting transactions and activities.

(With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/mumbai-sit-detains-actor-sahil-khan-mahadev-betting-app-case/articleshow/109659968.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos