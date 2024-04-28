Hill AFB Warriors Over the Wasatch announces air show lineup





HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, April 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Event organizers have announced the official artist lineup for the Warriors Over the Wasatch Open House and Air Show, scheduled for June 29-30. This year's event features some of the best aerial performers the public has come to expect from the Hill Air Show and is centered around the theme “Breaking Barriers Together,” meaning we are all one community. “Our airshow is one of the most performance-rich airshows in the country,” said Lt. Col. Diana Bradfield, 75th Operations Support Squadron commander and 2024 Hill director of flight operations. “We just want our community to be able to appreciate the historic aspects of our country's air power and also see what our next generation has to offer. » 2022 Hill Air Force Base Warriors Above Wasatch Airspace Show Photo via Hill AFB The show will feature military and civilian aerial acts including the following: US Air Force Thunderbirds

US Air Force F-35A Demonstration Team

Flyby of a US Air Force B-2 (June 29)

Flyover of the US Air Force E-3 (June 30)

Flyover of a US Air Force KC-135

US Air Force Heritage Flight

US Air Force Special War Sweaters

United States Special Operations Command's First Aerial Parachute Demonstration Team

US Navy Legacy Flight F/A-18 Super Hornet

Multi-service military “show of force” demonstration

Bob Freeman

Bill Stein

Brad Wursten

Grégory Wired Colyer

Marc Peterson

Melissa Brûle

Paul Sticky Strickland

Rob Holland

Skip Stewart

Smoke N Thunder Jet Shows – JetTruck

Dynamite Tinstix

Tora, Tora, Tora living history

Yellow Thunder Training Team The extensive air show will be complemented by a wide variety of static displays of civil and military helicopters, fighters, bombers, cargo and refueling aircraft. Additionally, the ramp will feature military ground transportation and combat vehicles, as well as dozens of varied vendors and exhibits. “This year we are very proud to have Tora Tora Tora join our lineup,” Bradfield said. “Tora Tora Tora is part of the Commemorative Air Force, where their act is living history, highlighting the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. We are also excited to present a joint airpower demonstration, simulating an airfield seizure, with our sister service partners. Another new act is Tinstix of Dynamite. This high-energy display team combines multiple artists to create an action-packed show with planes, pyro and jet trucks. Captain Melanie “MACH” Kluesner, Hills 421st Fighter Squadron, is the new commander of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and will showcase the unique aerial capabilities of the Army's most advanced 5th generation multi-role stealth fighter. the air. “STEM City” makes a new appearance, with an exciting display of hands-on stalls and activities to encourage students and inform parents about opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Bradfield said she hopes people will participate in the robust STEM exhibit, climb around a fighter jet, eat delicious food from local vendors and connect with the Hill Air Force Base community. Community members can reach people en masse and get the exposure they desire by becoming an event sponsor. For more information on airshow sponsorship packages, call the Hill Force Support Squadron at 801-775-2084 or click [email protected]. General admission to the Hill Air Show is free. Limited VIP tickets are available for purchase from the Utah Air Show Foundation at theutahairshow.com. “This air show serves as a ‘thank you’ to the local community for all their support of Hill AFB,” Bradfield said. “Our community is special and our military is diverse. The air show serves to showcase our growing capabilities and the strength that our military and community collectively contribute to the defense of our country. For more information about the show, visit the official Warriors Over the Wasatch Air & Space Show website at the following address. link. F 35 Demonstration Team at Warriors Over the Wasatch

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gephardtdaily.com/local/hill-afb-warriors-over-the-wasatch-announces-air-show-lineup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos