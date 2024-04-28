2024 Emmy Predictions: Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy





















Getting ready to make your predictions for the 2024 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in Comedy? Don't forget to visit our photo gallery which features the top contenders. Defending winner Ebony moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”) is generally expected to retain his crown and thus become the 18th man to win this particular award more than once and the 13th to do so twice in a row. While Moss-Bachrach was the only male contestant on his show last year, he could very likely be joined in the upcoming lineup by three of his castmates: Lionel Boyce, Matty MathesonAnd Olivier Platt. All of these actors have never been recognized in this category before, but Platt has five outside reviews under his belt, including a 2023 guest appearance for “The Bear.” Of the six actors Moss-Bachrach beat last year, only one – Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) – is eligible for a new offer (which would be his third in as many years for this role). Other former nominees looking for another chance at gold are Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”) and the cast of “Saturday Night Live” Kenan Thompson And Bowen Yang. Among those seeking recognition for new comedy series are Tom Batman (“Based on a true story”), Daniel Ings (“The Gentlemen”) and actors of “Palm Royale” Josh Lucas And Ricky Martin. Pioneers

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary School”

Oliver Platt, “The Bear”

Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”

Matty Matheson, “The Bear”

Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” Strong contenders

Chris Perfetti, “Abbott Elementary”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

JB Smoove, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Harvey Guillén, “What we do in the shadows”

Mark Proksch, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Marcello Hernández, “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Ings, “The Gentlemen” Possible competitors

James Austin Johnson, “Saturday Night Live”

David Hyde Pierce, “Julia”

Walton Goggins, “I am a Virgo”

Ricky Martin, “Palm Royale”

Jeff Garlin, “Control Your Enthusiasm”

William Stanford Davis, “Abbott Elementary School”

Nicholas Lyndhurst, “Frasier”

Brandon Scott Jones, “Ghosts” PREDICT 2024 Emmy nominations through July 17 Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple/iPhone devices Or Android (Google Play) to compete with legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors for the best prediction accuracy scores. Check out our latest prediction champions. Can you then top our esteemed rankings? Always remember to keep your predictions updated, as they impact our latest racing odds, which terrify Hollywood bosses and stars. Don't miss the fun. Speak up and share your opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to follow the latest awards. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who are you predicting and why? REGISTER for Gold Derby newsletters and updates

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goldderby.com/article/2024/2024-emmy-predictions-best-comedy-supporting-actor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos