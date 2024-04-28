Entertainment
Then and now: Career progression of 9 Hollywood stars, in pictures: from child actors Leo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and Ryan Gosling, to dark-haired Margot Robbie, George Clooney and the proud Anne Hathaway
So, which of Tinseltown's finest looks most different in their earlier roles compared to their more recent ones? Here are nine photo pairs from movies and TV shows past and present for you to decide for yourself.
1. George Clooney
2. Margot Robbie
3. Michael B. Jordan
Difficult roles seem to be California native Michael B. Jordan's favorite, based on his earliest and most recent on-screen roles. Jordan had his chance Thread, appearing in 13 episodes of the hit HBO series in 2002 as Wallace, a baby-faced drug dealer, according to IMDB. Today, he is the accomplished producer-director of Creed films, in which he also plays the lead role of a boxer named Adonis.
4. Ryan Gosling
One thing clearly hasn't changed in the 27 years since Ryan Goslings graced our screens, and that's his personality. From 1997 High circuit breaker where he plays aspiring ladies' man Sean Hanlon in his hilarious turn as Ken in barbie and his last role as a stuntman in The guy who falls just in timehe combines comedy and charm like no one else.
5. Selena Gomez
Gomez was just 10 years old when she was cast as Gianna on a children's TV show Barney and his friends in 2002, according to Capital Radio. These days, things have taken a darker turn with the black comedy-drama Only murders in the building oh, and that voice got a little deeper too!
6.Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's first role was an early '90s, straight-to-video gem called Cyborg 2: Shadow of Glass which took place in 2074. She was only 17 at the time and said she literally threw up watching it and realized how much she needed to improve, according to The Hollywood Reporter . Fast forward to his latest role, the 2021 Marvel movie Eternalsand she makes everything look like child's play.
7. Leonard DiCaprio
8. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway cried on a recent episode of Vanity Fairs Scene Selection when asked to react to watching herself in A Princess's Diary his first film role. It's very moving to see this, she said. It was so big at the time and it ended up being so big. I'm so proud to be in this film. His latest project, The idea of yousees her play a forty-year-old who falls for a Harry-Styles type character.
9. Natalie Portman
Last year, Natalie Portman spoke about her first Luc Besson film called Lon: the professional to the Hollywood Reporter, saying she had complicated feelings about it. She was only 12 when it was made and later regretted being painted as a Lolita figure. She has since more than recovered her narrative and recently starred in May December.
Then and now: Career progression of 9 Hollywood stars, in pictures: from child actors Leo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and Ryan Gosling, to dark-haired Margot Robbie, George Clooney and the proud Anne Hathaway
