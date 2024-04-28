Then and now: Career progression of 9 Hollywood stars, in pictures: from child actors Leo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and Ryan Gosling, to dark-haired Margot Robbie, George Clooney and the proud Anne Hathaway





So, which of Tinseltown's finest looks most different in their earlier roles compared to their more recent ones? Here are nine photo pairs from movies and TV shows past and present for you to decide for yourself. 1. George Clooney George Clooney as Ace on E/R and Ticket to Paradise, Photos: @MeTV/X; @entertainmentweekly/Instagram These days we know suave silver fox George Clooney as the Oceans Eleven or the Nespresso guy and more recently the divorcee of Ticket to paradise next to her longtime friend Julia Roberts. But before all that, he played a doctor named Ace in a sitcom called E/R in 1984. And yes, it's a different show than EASTwhich happened 10 years later. 2. Margot Robbie An emo-looking Margot Robbie in IC U and Barbie. Photos: @margtrobbie, @margotbrnews/Instagram The woman who looks like the ultimate Barbie Turns out I didn't always look very Barbie. Robbie landed his first Australian horror film in 2009 titled IC U when the role's original actress bowed out, according to Esquire. Meet Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift's BFF in Racy Skims Campaign 3. Michael B. Jordan Michael B. Jordan in The Wire during his youth and playing the boxer Adonis in Creed III. Photos: @addict.screen; @boxingcowboy/Instagram Difficult roles seem to be California native Michael B. Jordan's favorite, based on his earliest and most recent on-screen roles. Jordan had his chance Thread, appearing in 13 episodes of the hit HBO series in 2002 as Wallace, a baby-faced drug dealer, according to IMDB. Today, he is the accomplished producer-director of Creed films, in which he also plays the lead role of a boxer named Adonis. 4. Ryan Gosling Ryan Gosling in Breaker High and The Fall Guy. Photos: @readytoprop @goslingdaily/Instagram One thing clearly hasn't changed in the 27 years since Ryan Goslings graced our screens, and that's his personality. From 1997 High circuit breaker where he plays aspiring ladies' man Sean Hanlon in his hilarious turn as Ken in barbie and his last role as a stuntman in The guy who falls just in timehe combines comedy and charm like no one else. 5. Selena Gomez Selena Gomez was a child actress on Barney & Friends and recently appeared in Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin. Photos: @onairwithryan, @onlymurdershulu/Instagram Gomez was just 10 years old when she was cast as Gianna on a children's TV show Barney and his friends in 2002, according to Capital Radio. These days, things have taken a darker turn with the black comedy-drama Only murders in the building oh, and that voice got a little deeper too! Who are Travis Kelces' 6 best friends? Who does Taylor Swift's beau hang out with? 6.Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie appeared in the 1993 film Cyborg 2: Glass Shadow, and then in Eternals 28 years later. Photos: @2000sbabe; @angelinajoliear/Instagram Angelina Jolie's first role was an early '90s, straight-to-video gem called Cyborg 2: Shadow of Glass which took place in 2074. She was only 17 at the time and said she literally threw up watching it and realized how much she needed to improve, according to The Hollywood Reporter . Fast forward to his latest role, the 2021 Marvel movie Eternalsand she makes everything look like child's play. 7. Leonard DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio, 16, in Parenthood and confirmed actor in Killers of the Flower Moon. Photos: @leonardodicapriofanclubldc, @filmthemedium/Instagram DiCaprio was in an episode of The new girl and played an uncredited role in Roseanne before playing a real role in a 1990s TV series Parenthood, by IMDB. Last year's Scorcese film Flower Moon Killers was generally impressive, with Variety recognizing him as an actor of deft precision in its review, but the incredibly talented actor still only gets one. Oscar in his name all these years later. 8. Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway in the beloved film The Princess Diaries and in The Idea of ​​You with Nicholas Galitzine this year. Photos: @cineperlman; @primevideo/Instagram Anne Hathaway cried on a recent episode of Vanity Fairs Scene Selection when asked to react to watching herself in A Princess's Diary his first film role. It's very moving to see this, she said. It was so big at the time and it ended up being so big. I'm so proud to be in this film. His latest project, The idea of ​​yousees her play a forty-year-old who falls for a Harry-Styles type character. Victoria Beckham's chic health and wellness regime as she turns 50 9. Natalie Portman Natalie Portman in Oscar-nominated Lon and May December. Photos: @primafilmproductions, @letterboxd/Instagram Last year, Natalie Portman spoke about her first Luc Besson film called Lon: the professional to the Hollywood Reporter, saying she had complicated feelings about it. She was only 12 when it was made and later regretted being painted as a Lolita figure. She has since more than recovered her narrative and recently starred in May December.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/magazines/style/entertainment/article/3260526/then-and-now-9-hollywood-stars-career-progression-pictures-child-actors-leo-dicaprio-selena-gomez The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos