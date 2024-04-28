Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 28, 2024: Gangs of Godavari teaser: Vishwak Sen undergoes a major overhaul for this realistic film. Watch





April 28, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. IST Welcome to Hindustan Times live updates platform. Follow the top news, headlines and latest news from the world of entertainment here. Discover the latest developments in Bollywood and Hollywood and follow the big news of the day on April 28, 2024. Latest entertainment news on April 28, 2024: Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Get the latest updates and breaking news from the world of entertainment. Follow all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more here. Follow all updates here: April 28, 2024 10:30 p.m. EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: Priyanka Chopra enjoys ice cream with daughter Malti and gives a glimpse into her life lately. Watch From Priyanka Chopra accompanying Malti Marie to a park to her enjoying a scenic spot from her car, take a look at the actor's latest video diary. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 9:47 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Imran Khan will make his comeback with this comedy film, to be produced by Aamir Khan: report Imran had revealed that his comeback, a spy series with Disney+ Hotstar, was in the works but was cancelled. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 9:27 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Aftab Shivdasani Confirms Joining Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle, Drops a Goofy Photo With Him: Thanks Awara Aftab Shivdasani recently shared a career update on joining Akshay Kumar's upcoming comedy – Welcome to the Jungle. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 8:24 p.m. EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: Tom Holland Supports Girlfriend Zendaya's New Movie Challengers; see her nice post Zendaya's new movie, Challengers, has received positive reviews. Check out how her boyfriend Tom Holland showed his support for the film. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 7:52 p.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: Diljit Dosanjh makes history with sold-out performance at Vancouver Stadium for Dil-Luminati Tour Diljit Dosanjh set a new record at Vancouver's BC Place stadium. He became the first Punjabi artiste to perform at the venue. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 6:52 p.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: Arijit Singh Fails to Recognize Mahira Khan During Concert, Watch What He Said Next A video of Arijit Singh performing at a concert in Dubai where he spotted Pakistani actor Mahira Khan is going viral on social media. Find out his reaction. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 6:19 p.m. EAST Web Series News Live Updates: May 2024 K-Drama Premieres: The 8 Show on Netflix, Begins Youth, Disney Plus' Uncle Samsik and Others From the premiere of Netflix's The 8 Show to Song Kang Ho finally making his K-drama debut with Uncle Samsik, here's a consolidated list of upcoming Korean series. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 6:05 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Aamir Khan says he was indeed completely naked while shooting for PK's radio scene. Watch Aamir Khan recently recalled how he struggled to give the perfect shot during the opening scene of PK. The film also starred Anushka Sharma. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 5:21 p.m. EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: Deadpool & Wolverine Don't Require Prior MCU Homework, Says Shawn Levy Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are all set to wow fans in Marvel's upcoming release, Deadpool & Wolverine. Find out what the director had to say about the film. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 4:18 p.m. EAST Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns producer, announces her upcoming film Bangaram on her birthday. See the poster Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks fierce and powerful in the motion poster of her upcoming film Bangaram, which will mark her foray into production. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 4:15 p.m. EAST Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Anand Deverakonda on 18 years of Pokiri: I would imitate Mahesh Babus' running style at school Actor Anand Deverakonda took to X (formerly Twitter) to reminisce about the release of Mahesh Babu's Ileana DCruz-starrer Pokiri 18 years ago. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 4:03 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Dune's Deepika Padukone or Zendaya? Internet reacts to the new poster of Kalki 2898 AD Ever since a new poster of Kalki 2898 AD was released yesterday, netizens have been reacting to Deepika Padukone's look and drawing comparisons with Zendaya in Dune. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 3:25 p.m. EAST TV News Live Updates: TMKOC's Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide Reacts to Gurcharan Singh Missing Case: I Pray Everything Goes Well Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Mandar Chandwadkar recently reacted to his former co-star Gurcharan Singh's demise in Delhi. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 3:23 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Taapsee Pannu reveals why her wedding suit wasn't from a top fashion designer: 'My college friend made my outfit' Want to know who designed Taapsee Pannu's wedding outfit? The actor also talks about her bridal look and why she ditched a lehenga on her big day. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 3:01 p.m. EAST Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Birthday wishes pour in for Samantha Ruth Prabhu from Varun Dhawan, Nayanthara, Athiya Shetty: Glad to see you happy Many celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Rakul Preet Singh, Upasana Konidela and others extended sweet wishes to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 1:42 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Kriti Sanon, in her modeling days, was something else; check out his old ads and photo shoots Kriti Sanon is one of the many celebrities who made their debut as a model. Check out some old photos of Kriti as a young model before becoming an actress. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 1:16 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Sonali Bendre Reveals Her First Reaction to Cancer Diagnosis: Why Me? Sonali Bendre recalled how she dealt with her cancer diagnosis. We will next see her in The Broken News 2. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 12:54 EAST TV News Live Updates: Krishna Mukherjee vs Shubh Shagun producer harassment allegations: Aly Goni says 39 lakh owed Aly Goni, Avika Gor, Ridhima Pandit, Uorfi Javed and others have expressed support for actor Krishna Mukherjee after she alleged harassment on the TV show. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 12:14 EAST Anime News Live Updates: My Hero Academia Live-Action Short Rolls Out to Celebrate a Decade-Spanning Legacy of 'Challenges and Heartbreaks' A touching short film chronicling the impactful legacy of My Hero Academia released to celebrate the manga's 10th anniversary. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 11:57 a.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Aamir Khan talks about the power of namaste: As a Muslim, I don't have the habit of crossing my hands » Aamir Khan says he “understood the power of namaste” while filming in Punjab for Dangal. He praised the people of Punjab for showing great respect towards him. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 11:09 a.m. EAST Live News Updates of Web Series: Scream Queen! Kim Soo Hyun and Ji Won stunned by massive fan turnout at Queen of Tears closing party Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won celebrate the closing night of Queen of Tears with a massive fan turnout. Fans demand more screen time for leads Read the full story here April 28, 2024 11:03 a.m. EAST Entertainment Other News Live Updates: Kannada film to light up Cannes Film Festival 2024 with folk tale of Banjara sunrise Cannes Film Festival 2024: Doctor-turned-filmmaker Chidananda S Naik's short film, Sunflowers Were the First to Know, is part of the film school competition. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 11:01 a.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: Justin Bieber Calling for Help? Fans express concern over new Instagram post after erratic Coachella appearance Justin Bieber's latest Instagram post sparks concern among fans who worry about the singer's fragility. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 10:32 a.m. EAST Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Nayanthara on her roles: Portraying empowered women who defy social stigmas is not just a creative choice Nayanthara, who has made a career out of starring in films where she is the hero, spoke to a publication about her choice of roles. Read the full story here April 28, 2024 9:58 a.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Parineeti Chopra says 'people judged her a lot' when she couldn't afford 4 lakh per month for a fitness trainer and dietician Parineeti Chopra has opened up about her financial struggles during her early days in Bollywood, including her inability to afford expensive fitness programs. Read the full story here

