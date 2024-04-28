Entertainment
Meryl Streep was traumatized watching Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman received the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award on Saturday evening, as an A-list group of her friends and collaborators looked back on her long career in Hollywood.
Reese Witherspoon, Morgan Freeman, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldaña, Aaron Sorkin, Zac Efron, Miles Teller, Joey King, Mike Myers and husband Keith Urban all took the stage at the Dolby Theater throughout the event to pay their respects to Kidman. To close the evening, Meryl Streep presented him with the prize.
Streep – joking after a clip aired, “has anyone noticed that [costume designer] Ann Roth stuck his nose in it Hours? You’re welcome” – took the time to reflect on his work alongside Kidman in the second season of Big little lies.
“For me, that's the hardest part of constantly being called the greatest actress of my generation,” Streep teased as the audience roared, theatrically throwing their hands above their heads, “What's the hardest part? Oh! The hardest part is when you find yourself facing, or playing with, another person who is also really, really, really, really, really great. is difficult.”
“It's like someone you work with all day and you go home – 'It was a great day, a great day,' and you go home and you're like 'How did she does that?'” the star teased while pretending to do it. pour a glass. “'I could do that.' “No, I don't think I could.” 'Yes you could!' “No, no, you couldn’t do that,” miming the drink.
Looking back Big little liesrecalls Streep: “That's when I really connected with Nicole's tremendous gifts, her process and her seismic bank of emotions that she locked in there, her endurance and her desire to be an artist and her discipline. .”
She remembers when Kidman chose to shoot a very emotional screaming scene on the first day and repeat it over and over again with the same passion. “I haven't gotten over that first day, I've never seen anything like it in my life,” Streep added. “For me it was traumatic because I thought this woman was a Valkyrie. How can she stand this? Never let go, never let go.
Accepting the award, Kidman exclaimed, “Meryl Streep, I love you, I always have; I don't know what it is but you are a beacon of excellence, warmth and generosity but you have been my beacon, so to receive this from you, you have no idea. My husband will confirm it, my parents will confirm it, it's always been you and no one can touch you.
In her speech, Kidman discussed her journey to Hollywood stardom, which began in Australia and where she slept on the floor and on friends' couches while she tried to book a job. She spoke of her love for the actors and the learning they've learned over time, noting, “Some of them you may never see again and some of them you may never see again.” With some of them you have incredible laughs and jokes and you cry; You fall in love with some of them, you marry others,” apparently referring to her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
Kidman celebrated the many directors she has worked with, saying that filmmakers “welcome you, they teach you, they take you under their wing and then they blow your mind.” I have so many directors who have been so good to me, and I would like to thank them all,” before listing all of his previous directors and thanking them. She also expressed gratitude to “the audiences who supported me through everything – I just want to say thank you because there are so many weird little films that I've done and I know there are people who will find them and look at them. You stood by me and defended my weird and strange choices and I am so grateful.
She also shouted out the “loves of my life,” in Urban and their two daughters, who she said made their first red carpet appearance alongside her earlier in the evening. “I like to think I'm just getting started, but that's not true, because in reality, let's just hope I'm in the middle – fingers crossed. There are so many other exciting young directors and completely original voices that need to be heard, and they have a lot to say. We need to give them a chance to say it and hear it, and I’m here, I’m ready to roll up my sleeves,” concluded Kidman. “I’m always here to support those voices.”
Urban's part of the program was particularly emotional, as he talked about getting her number at an event in 2005, and then four months after they were married, he went to rehab for drug and alcohol addiction. “I had no idea what was going to happen to us, and if you want to see what love in action really looks like, try it,” the country star told the crowd. “Nic pushed through all the negative voices, even some of her own, I'm sure, and she chose love, and here we are today, 18 years later.”
Morgan Freeman also got some laughs when he kicked things off with a parody of Kidman's famous AMC theater commercial, where he sat in a theater and watched only his movies. In addition to the number of stars in the room, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Fallon, Russell Crowe, Jane Campion, George Miller and Baz Luhrmann all appeared virtually to express their congratulations to Kidman, who became the first Australian to receive the honor of the AFI. .
The event raised more than $2 million, with all proceeds from the AFI Life Achievement Award supporting the American Film Institute as a nonprofit organization. The tribute special will premiere on TNT on June 17 and on Turner Classic Movies on June 27.
Later in the evening, Kidman (who shined in a gold metallic Balenciaga dress with a long train, paired with an Omega watch) and Urban attended the event's official afterparty at the Sunset Tower Hotel, where they are mixed with guests including the CEO of AFI. Bob Gazzale, AFI founder George Stevens Jr. (the creator of the AFI Life Achievement Award), and Lily Rabe.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/meryl-streep-doubted-acting-skills-nicole-kidman-afi-life-achievement-1235885587/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Meryl Streep was traumatized watching Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies
- DA Tetens speaks on Rotary Monday
- Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark index up 2.58% WoW – OpEd – Eurasia Review
- Farewell to the Chinese Strategic Support Force. Let's meet his replacements
- San Diego Mojo Fashion Specialist Hannah Tapp Brings Creativity and Sustainability to Her Clothing Line
- The Biggest Secret to Finding Free Movies and Books on Google Drive
- Authorities said that a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the Indonesian island of Java
- Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today April 28, 2024: Gangs of Godavari teaser: Vishwak Sen undergoes a major overhaul for this realistic film. Watch
- Peoria Rivermen tie series with win in Game 2
- Narendra Modi Mega Exclusive | Rahul Gandhi's idea of wealth redistribution is urban Naxal thinking, PM tells News18
- Not Defense Minister, Prabowo says President Jokowi has a nickname for himself
- Michigan wins epic game against MSU to advance to B1G tournament title game