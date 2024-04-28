Meryl Streep was traumatized watching Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman received the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award on Saturday evening, as an A-list group of her friends and collaborators looked back on her long career in Hollywood.

Reese Witherspoon, Morgan Freeman, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldaña, Aaron Sorkin, Zac Efron, Miles Teller, Joey King, Mike Myers and husband Keith Urban all took the stage at the Dolby Theater throughout the event to pay their respects to Kidman. To close the evening, Meryl Streep presented him with the prize.

Streep – joking after a clip aired, “has anyone noticed that [costume designer] Ann Roth stuck his nose in it Hours? You’re welcome” – took the time to reflect on his work alongside Kidman in the second season of Big little lies.

“For me, that's the hardest part of constantly being called the greatest actress of my generation,” Streep teased as the audience roared, theatrically throwing their hands above their heads, “What's the hardest part? Oh! The hardest part is when you find yourself facing, or playing with, another person who is also really, really, really, really, really great. is difficult.”

“It's like someone you work with all day and you go home – 'It was a great day, a great day,' and you go home and you're like 'How did she does that?'” the star teased while pretending to do it. pour a glass. “'I could do that.' “No, I don't think I could.” 'Yes you could!' “No, no, you couldn’t do that,” miming the drink.

Miles Teller, Reese Witherspoon, Lee Daniels, Nicole Kidman (in Balenciaga), Meryl Streep and Zac Efron Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for AFI

Looking back Big little liesrecalls Streep: “That's when I really connected with Nicole's tremendous gifts, her process and her seismic bank of emotions that she locked in there, her endurance and her desire to be an artist and her discipline. .”

She remembers when Kidman chose to shoot a very emotional screaming scene on the first day and repeat it over and over again with the same passion. “I haven't gotten over that first day, I've never seen anything like it in my life,” Streep added. “For me it was traumatic because I thought this woman was a Valkyrie. How can she stand this? Never let go, never let go.

Accepting the award, Kidman exclaimed, “Meryl Streep, I love you, I always have; I don't know what it is but you are a beacon of excellence, warmth and generosity but you have been my beacon, so to receive this from you, you have no idea. My husband will confirm it, my parents will confirm it, it's always been you and no one can touch you.

In her speech, Kidman discussed her journey to Hollywood stardom, which began in Australia and where she slept on the floor and on friends' couches while she tried to book a job. She spoke of her love for the actors and the learning they've learned over time, noting, “Some of them you may never see again and some of them you may never see again.” With some of them you have incredible laughs and jokes and you cry; You fall in love with some of them, you marry others,” apparently referring to her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Kidman celebrated the many directors she has worked with, saying that filmmakers “welcome you, they teach you, they take you under their wing and then they blow your mind.” I have so many directors who have been so good to me, and I would like to thank them all,” before listing all of his previous directors and thanking them. She also expressed gratitude to “the audiences who supported me through everything – I just want to say thank you because there are so many weird little films that I've done and I know there are people who will find them and look at them. You stood by me and defended my weird and strange choices and I am so grateful.

She also shouted out the “loves of my life,” in Urban and their two daughters, who she said made their first red carpet appearance alongside her earlier in the evening. “I like to think I'm just getting started, but that's not true, because in reality, let's just hope I'm in the middle – fingers crossed. There are so many other exciting young directors and completely original voices that need to be heard, and they have a lot to say. We need to give them a chance to say it and hear it, and I’m here, I’m ready to roll up my sleeves,” concluded Kidman. “I’m always here to support those voices.”

Urban's part of the program was particularly emotional, as he talked about getting her number at an event in 2005, and then four months after they were married, he went to rehab for drug and alcohol addiction. “I had no idea what was going to happen to us, and if you want to see what love in action really looks like, try it,” the country star told the crowd. “Nic pushed through all the negative voices, even some of her own, I'm sure, and she chose love, and here we are today, 18 years later.”

Morgan Freeman also got some laughs when he kicked things off with a parody of Kidman's famous AMC theater commercial, where he sat in a theater and watched only his movies. In addition to the number of stars in the room, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Fallon, Russell Crowe, Jane Campion, George Miller and Baz Luhrmann all appeared virtually to express their congratulations to Kidman, who became the first Australian to receive the honor of the AFI. .

The event raised more than $2 million, with all proceeds from the AFI Life Achievement Award supporting the American Film Institute as a nonprofit organization. The tribute special will premiere on TNT on June 17 and on Turner Classic Movies on June 27.

Later in the evening, Kidman (who shined in a gold metallic Balenciaga dress with a long train, paired with an Omega watch) and Urban attended the event's official afterparty at the Sunset Tower Hotel, where they are mixed with guests including the CEO of AFI. Bob Gazzale, AFI founder George Stevens Jr. (the creator of the AFI Life Achievement Award), and Lily Rabe.