Miss Manners: Yes, tattoos are perfectly appropriate in many workplaces

DEAR MISS MANNERS: My 27 year old granddaughter says most people her age have tattoos and don't even cover them up at work.

Is this the new normal? I thought legitimate companies made their employees hide them.

GENTLE READER: There are two things here that Miss Manners would like to avoid: finding out what you think constitutes a legitimate business and questioning workplace policies that have already been established and that everyone seems to be content with.

As long as the tattoos aren't actively offensive and employers agree, Miss Manners doesn't get involved. Consider tattoos a chance to see for yourself that this generation loves their mothers — and their butterflies.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: Many times throughout my life, I have been approached in public places by strange men who asked me to know my height.

Without waiting for a response, they say something like: You must be at least 6 feet tall, because I'm 5 feet 10 inches tall. These men are invariably much smaller than their stated height, which further adds to the discomfort of the situation.

This has happened several times, in an almost identical way each time, and I'm just as baffled by a response in my 40s as I was in my teens. How would Miss Manners suggest I respond?

GENTLE READER: 5 feet 10 inches, you say? Weird. Me too.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I recently purchased a fairly expensive set of patio furniture (sofa and chairs), which I use frequently. The problem is that there are always cat hairs all over the furniture.

I don't own a cat because I'm severely allergic and I can't have cat hair near me without taking allergy medication (which only alleviates the symptoms, not eliminates them). My children are just as allergic.

I've seen my neighbor's white cat every day in my (fully fenced) yard, which is good because I've never had to touch him and he usually stays on the outskirts. This is the only cat I have seen in my garden.

Against my better judgment, I tried cleaning the furniture with a roller brush, but the cat hair wouldn't come off. I can't use my vacuum cleaner because then there would be cat hairs inside and I would have to get rid of them.

Maybe I should throw out my furniture at this rate. To what extent are my neighbors responsible for this problem? And if they are responsible, how can we talk about it without offending them?

I just want to use my deck. I have hives as I write this.

GENTLE READER: So many people use allergies as an excuse to avoid animals (and food) they don't like, that Miss Manners thinks you'd jump at the chance to use them legitimately:

I wonder if there is a way to keep Snowball out of our yard. Unfortunately, my family has severe allergies and it has clung to our furniture. We have a really hard time getting rid of hair, if you have any advice.

At this point, good neighbors would take care to check on their pets and offer to clean – or replace – your furniture.