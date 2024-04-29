



The Bridgerton Chronicles Creator Shonda Rhimes revealed that she took on the role of Queen Charlotte almost immediately after seeing Golda Rosheuvel's audition. In a municipality Instagram message from Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) and The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former explained how she first heard about the role. Dave Bennett//Getty Images Related: The Bridgerton Chronicles's Adjoa Andoh teases Lady Danbury 'off her game' in season 3 Rosheuvel recounted how she received a call asking her to audition for the role of Queen Charlotte in The Bridgerton Chronicles. She explained how preoccupied she was with Christmas vacation plans when the opportunity presented itself. “I said to my partner, now wife, 'let's just do this thing like, oh my God, okay,'” she began, remembering his exasperation. “We did it in half an hour and 45 minutes. I sent the first tape. I didn't think about it, I didn't really care,” she admitted. “And I think because I knew her so well it was easy to do. I just ran away. It was simple.” Netflix Related: Doctor Who The boss teases the show “The Bridgerton Chronicles episode” in the new season Rosheuvel then shared the moment she heard about her audition tape. “The week between Christmas and New Year's, I got a phone call saying the director loved it. Your tape is going to be sent to Shonda Rhimes.” “What’s meant for you is meant for you,” Hudson replied. “You know what I mean?” » agreed Rosheuvel. “I was like, 'What the hell?'” The post, captioned “@goldarosheuvel was supposed to be the queen!”, received hundreds of comments. This included a comment from Rhimes herself, who gave insight into her decision-making process. She wrote: “It literally took me 30 seconds after seeing @goldarosheuvel's audition tape to know it was her. I have never seen anyone inhabit a character so fully!! She is the best. “ The Bridgerton Chronicles seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix, with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Season 3 will air in two parts, May 16 and June 13. Gift ideas and good deals for April 2024 Divya Soni is a freelance journalist for Digital Spy.

