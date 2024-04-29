Broadway Actor Leaves CTC's 'A Year With Frog and Toad' 2 Days Before Opening Night





This is the type of drama usually reserved for the stage. Broadway actor Jay Goede has abruptly left the Children's Theater Company's revival of “A Year with a Frog and Toad,” a decision he announced Thursday, two days before opening night. Goede, who originated the role of Frog in 2002 in the theater before playing it on Broadway the following year, posted on Facebook Thursday that he had left the revival. He called the latest staging a “nightmare” and a “real disaster.” In the post, he said: “Don't try to look back on things that you've done in the past that you're really proud of and that [were] magical, that they are memories. Because it was a nightmare experience from the first day of rehearsal. The casting was delightful: four of the most talented actors I've ever had the chance to work with. The artistic team and crew: all brilliant professionals! The director?……………. “If you have tickets to the show and are going to see me, try calling me and getting your money back. That's all the advice I can offer you. Take care all of you who have loved me and supported. And may we never cross paths again for those who didn't. May you always “look funny in a swimsuit” The production is director Peter Brosius' swan song after 27 years at the helm of the Minneapolis company. Brosius did not return calls seeking comment, but on Sunday the theater received a brief official response. “CTC keeps all personnel matters confidential,” spokesman Jonathan White told the Star Tribune. He declined to comment on other matters, including the circumstances of Goede's departure. The theater had two understudies booked for the role of the calm-headed Frog opposite his worried friend Toad in this Rob and Willie Reale musical based on Arnold Lobel's children's books. On Saturday's opening night, John-Michael Zuerlein stepped in to replace Goede against Reed Sigmund's Toad. The theater sent out notice Sunday that Zuerlein would play Frog for the remainder of the run. A native of Minnesota, Goede attended Mound Westonka High School, the University of Minnesota, and the Yale School of Drama. He starred on Broadway in two parts of Tony Kushner's “Angels in America.” Goede's tone about “Frog and Toad” was different in a March interview with Broadway World, when he said he looked forward to working “again in the glorious Children's Theater Company, this time under the direction of the incredible Peter Brosius”.

