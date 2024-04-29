Jon Stewart jokes about his daily work schedule for a weekly show: I just don't know how long I can do this





In an excerpt shared by “The Daily show», the legendary presenter now weekly Jon Stewart An audience member asks him how he feels about being back. After joking about the tough once-a-week work schedule, he candidly shared, “I have to say it's been enjoyable” while noting that he wouldn't want to do it more frequently. After receiving the question, Stewart responded, “How happy am I to be back…tonight?” before adding: “You know, I don't know if any of you have ever had to struggle, one day a week like this.” “I don't know what you're doing and listening to, it's not to disrespect your work ethic or who you are,” he continued, “but, you know, he was about 3 p.m. today, 3 p.m. And I remember turning around and looking at someone and saying, “I just don't know how much longer I can do this.” “You know, because… it was almost 4 p.m.,” he said. “No, it's been, I have to say, it's been lovely. I've been in hibernation for a few years with my family and I will never, ever give up, it's wonderful. And COVID has influenced my social tendencies a lot in terms of of seclusion. In conclusion, he said: “So once a week is about the right thing, for me with people and for people with me. » Stewart announced his return to the show in January and officially returned on Mondays only on February 12. “Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Centrals The Daily Show to help us all understand the madness and divisions rocking the country as we enter election season,” he said. declared the president and CEO. of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, Chris McCarthy, said in a press release. “In this age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the ideal person to cut through the hollow rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant mind,” McCarthy added. Watch the exchange between Jon Stewart and the audience member in the video above. The post office Jon Stewart Jokes About His Weekly Work Schedule for His 'Daily Show': 'I Just Don't Know How Long I Can Do This' | Video appeared first on LeWrap.

