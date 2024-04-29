UToledo hosts an original co-created play performed by actors with disabilities





TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – Actors took the stage at the University of Toledo for an original play co-created and performed by actors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Audition was created through the Disability in Theater course as part of UToledo Disability Studies program and in partnership with the Department of Theater and Cinema of UToledo and OpenSpot Theater. I think everyone should be included, including people without disabilities if that's our passion, said Ana Pacheco, a UToledo student and actress in the play. Not only did the actors hone their theatrical skills, but according to UToledo professor Becca Monteleone, they were able to expand accessibility to the arts. What I think is the real benefit of this program is that it diversifies the type of art that exists in our community, said Monteleone, who teaches disability theater. We don't see those kinds of actors in our performance spaces and so I hope our audience comes in and thinks a little differently about what art could be in Toledo. Monteleone said she plans to create workshops and performance opportunities for people with disabilities in the future. People with disabilities tend to be excluded from a lot of theater spaces and so we're working with the Department of Theater and Film to really make sure it's a space that's open to everyone in our community, Monteleone said , adding that representation is important not only in shows, but also in auditions and in the audience. Student Jacob Goda played the role of a cowboy in the play. It means everything to me, Goda said. I love acting, I love singing and these are my people. He said The Audition had helped more disabled people get involved in theatre. I see that my friend Ana, she has Down syndrome like me, and Sarah, who has Down syndrome like me, are lucky to be part of this theater program, Goda said. I'm glad they're doing it. Lindsay Hinds, a student volunteer and actress in the Disability in Theater class, also played the role of a cowboy. She said her social work studies meshed well with the class’s mission. I have recently developed a love for accessibility and for including more people in theater,” Hinds said. She said The Audition had a positive impact not only on those involved in the show, but also on audience members. We want to see our entire community represented, Hinds said. When you see someone do that, you're like I can do that too. Several actors said they hoped their involvement in The Audition would help them find more acting opportunities in the future. Latest local news | First weather alert | Crime | National | 13abc Originals Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

