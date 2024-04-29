Lynda Carter Channels Old Hollywood Glamor With This Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance





At 72 years old, Lynda Carter reminds everyone that chic comes at any age, and she won't be stopping her era of stunning style anytime soon. On April 27, Carter made a very rare appearance on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2024, which took place at the Washington Hilton. The event, hosted by Colin Jost, brought together celebrities and journalists for the annual event celebrating the free press. More from SheKnows As we said, Carter arrived in style and was truly one of the best dressed of the evening with her old Hollywood glamor inspired ensemble. See the photos below: Lynda Carter attends the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner. Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images. Lynda Carter attends the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner. Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images. We didn't exaggerate; She looked so gorgeous! In the photos, Carter wore a color-changing dark navy dress with an ornate, detailed design on the front. for the rare appearance. Along with the stunning backless dress, she paired the look with a black fur bolero and amethyst jewelry for that old Hollywood glam touch. She wore her hair up, put on her signature red lipstick and really wowed everyone! Now, while Carter often opts for sensational and bubbly looks like this old Hollywood-inspired look, many notice that Carter's appearance hasn't changed drastically over the years. In a rare interview with People, Carter said People that she is afraid of having plastic surgery. I don't know if I changed too drastically, she said, saying that while she didn't want to, she would never judge anyone who opted for it. And the reason why I I have never had facial surgery It's just because I'm afraid. Before leaving, click here to see all the famous women who have spoken out against ageism. Paulina Porizkova The best of what she knows Register for SheKnows Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram.

