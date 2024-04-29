Community Spotlight Week April 28 and Beyond – Macomb Daily





Arts Guild Meeting The Washington Art Guild meets May 6 at the Romeo Community Center, 361 Morton Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for refreshments and socializing. Business meeting at 7 p.m. Bonnie Akers will showcase some of the children's books she has created and discuss the process of creating and marketing these books. Awards event Join Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan (JASEM), a Detroit-based nonprofit that teaches financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and workforce readiness to youth and young adults ages 16-25, to host the JA Inspiration Awards from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 9 at The War Memorial, 32 Lakeshore Drive Grosse Pointe Farms. The event will honor an advocate, entrepreneur, educator, volunteer and business supporter of JASEM. Funds raised will contribute to JA's mission to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. Tickets are $350 per person or varying sponsorship levels and are available at secure.qgiv.com/for/2024jainspirationawards/event/jainspirationawards2024 Bottle and can Womans Life Chapter 855 hosts an ongoing bottle and drive with drop-off locations in Richmond and Memphis to help community members in need. They also offer a pickup service for larger donations. For more information, call 586-318-4053. Choir performance St. Clair Shores Community Chorus presents “Disney Dazzle On Stage” at 7 p.m. May 2 at Lake Shore High School, 22980 13 Mile Road, St. Clair Shores. Broadway music from Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Encanto, more. Tickets are $20 for adults in advance, $22 for adults at the door; $10 Children (4-12 years old); Children 3 and under free. For tickets, contact Linda at 586-482-6056. For more information about the choir, visit scscommunitychorus.org Class meeting The Utica High School Class of 1974 will hold its 50th class reunion June 8 at American Legion Post 150 in Frankenmuth. The social hour will be from noon to 9:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. For more information, please search “Utica High School 1974 50th Class Reunion” on Facebook, or email [email protected], or mail requests to UHS Class of 1974, PO Box 401, Frankenmuth, MI 48734 by May 1st. Euchre event The Sterling Heights Lions Club is hosting a euchre tournament May 10 at its clubhouse, 12828 Canal Road, Sterling Heights. Doors open at 6 p.m.; play starts at 7 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and includes pizza, snacks and a free drink ticket. Cash bar, cash prizes. For more information, call 586-786-6064. Food distribution event Hope for the Hungry Food Pantry, through St. Peter Lutheran Church in Macomb, will distribute food from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 2 and 1 to 2 p.m. May 16 at 24125 26 Mile Road , Ray Township. This will be a drive-thru event and those receiving food are asked to show their driver's license or state ID card. You must park in a parking space in the west parking lot and wait to be registered. Attendees may not pick up family other than their own unless arrangements have been made in advance. For more information, visit hopeforthehungrypantry.org. Garden exhibition Teeny, Tiny Gardens at the Shelby Public Library, 52610 Van Dyke, Shelby Township. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 9; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 10 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11. Free display of 12 x 12 planters, creatively designed by Shelby Gardeners. For more information, call 586-739-7414. Relay for Life Event Clinton Township and Southeast Macomb County Relay for Life Event, 11 a.m. – 7 a.m. May 12, Chippewa Valley Ninth Grade Central Track, 42755 Romeo Plank Road, Clinton Township. Fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The non-ticketed event features live entertainment, a DJ, special themed tours, crafters and vendors, bounce houses and a kids' zone with free crafts and games. Survivors who register for the event will receive a free t-shirt in the mail and can participate in the Survivor Tour where they will receive a medal and free lunch. For more information or to donate or register, visit secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=106907 Shredding Day Clinton Township Document Shredding Event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 4 at 40700 Romeo Plank Road

Clinton Township. Open to Clinton Township residents only to shred two small boxes or two grocery bags (paper or plastic) per household to be shredded. Identification will be requested. Toastmasters Meeting The Northeast Toastmasters meet at 6:45 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at Wayne County Community College, 19305 Vernier Rd, Harper Woods. For more information, call 313-720-8444 or email [email protected]. Events for Widowed Friends Match day 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. May 2 Thursday, May 2 at SS. John and Paul Church, 7777 W. 28 Mile Road, Washington Township. Bring a snack to share and your own drink.

(Dinner is optional afterward. Separate checks.) Contact Ellen at 586-489-2569 text/cell. Lunch at 1:30 p.m. May 6 at Jimmy Dee's, 43820 North Groesbeck, Clinton Township. To RSVP, contact Diane at 586-435-4928. Limit to 20. Lunch at 1:30 p.m. May 8 at Art & Jakes, 14741 23 Mile Road, Shelby Township. RSVP by May 5 to welcome Mary Lou by calling 586-799-7227. Widowed Friends Book Club at 10:30 a.m. May 10 at National Coney Island, 30140 Van Dyke, Warren. May's selection is An Unwelcome Guest by Shari Lapena. For more information and to RSVP, contact Elaine at 586-291-2471. Dancing every Tuesday at the Polish Century Club, 33204 Maple Lane, Sterling Heights. Doors open at 6 p.m.; music from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The cost is $8 per person with a cash bar. A table will be reserved for widowed friends. Contact Victoria at 586-566-7936. Nonprofit and civic organizations that would like their events to be added to Community Spotlight should email event information to [email protected]. —Macomb Daily Staff

