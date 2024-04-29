Actor Sahil Khan remanded in police custody until May 1





Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded actor Sahil Khan, who was arrested in connection with the Mahadev betting app case, to police custody till May 1. Khan was apprehended on Saturday in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur after the Bombay High Court rejected his bail plea before his arrest. Khan was brought to Mumbai, placed under arrest and produced before a magistrate court in Dadar. The SIT of the Mumbai cyber cell sought his remand, saying he was not cooperating with the investigation. Police said they recovered more than 2,000 SIM cards and held details of 1,700 bank accounts, all of which needed to be verified. His lawyer, Mujahid Ansari, told the court that Khan was cooperating with the investigation and had submitted documents as well as bank statements. The actor, known for films like Style And Excuse me and now a fitness expert, is the second person arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the betting app case. The SIT of the Mumbai Cyber ​​Cell is investigating alleged illegal transactions between some financial and real estate companies in Maharashtra and promoters of betting app Mahadev. The size of the scam is around Rs 15,000 crore, according to the first information report (FIR) registered at Matunga police station in Mumbai. As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes the money laundering aspect in the Mahadev betting app case, Mumbai Police has registered a separate case against Sahil Khan and 31 others . The ED has so far arrested nine people in connection with its probe into the money laundering case. Notably, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)/Economic Offense Wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh said on April 24 that it had arrested two persons from New Delhi and Goa in connection with the alleged illegal operations of the gaming and betting app online Mahadev. (Published April 28, 2024, 3:33 p.m. EAST)

