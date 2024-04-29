Northwest baseball drops first game at Wrigley Field





Northwestern's unbeaten streak at Wrigley Field came to an end. The Wildcats looked to be 3-0 at Friendly Confines, but fell 9-3 to Purdue on Friday night. Although NU fielded some of its best weapons, the Boilermakers – who rank second in runs and RBIs in the Big Ten – got the better of the hosts. One of the most obvious deficiencies, however, was the bottom of the 'Cats' batting order. NU couldn't create any semblance of offensive momentum throughout the game. Outside of the top three hitters in its lineup, only two players recorded hits. The 'Cats made 6 of 31 that night, while the visitors made 10 of 35.

The Wildcats stand for the national anthem. Everything seemed to be going Purdue's way in the first inning, after the visitors needed just two batters to score the first run of the night. Meanwhile, NU didn't score a run until the end of the fourth inning. A lack of cohesion in the batting order is not a new trend for the 'Cats. NU ranks last in the Big Ten in batting average, runs and hits. The 'Cats enjoyed a very good position at the top of the order. Junior catcher Bennett Markinson is having a career year, posting a .329 batting average with 30 RBIs and just 12 strikeouts. Junior utility player Preston Knott was another offensive bright spot, hitting .311 with six home runs. However, the players who normally round out the bottom of the order – notably Trent Liolios, Vince Bianchina and Tony Livermore – have had their share of struggles at the plate. Liolios co-leads NU in RBIs, but has the second-lowest batting average of the team's eligible players. Liolios is hitting .212 and has two strikeouts at Wrigley. Bianchina's batting average hasn't dropped much, but he has had a strikeout problem this season – accumulating the eleventh-most strikeouts in the Big Ten. The infielder struck out a team-high 42 times, including twice Friday in a no-hit performance. Livermore's only hit was his first since April 14. Livermore went four no-hit games during that span. He's hitting .171 on the year, down from last season's .237 average. The trio, along with Griffin Arnone, hold four spots in the bottom seven conference batting averages among eligible hitters. Livermore has the worst batting average in the conference, while Liolios and Bianchina are third and seventh worst, respectively. The 'Cats are falling behind in the Big Ten due to their lack of depth. No player in the bottom five of NU's batting order Friday is hitting over .250. To put that into perspective, infielder Ty Gill is the only player on Purdue's Friday night roster to hit under .250 this season, and he entered the game scoring above that total. While it's unfair to expect the bottom half of a team's order to produce all of the offense, the 'Cats' bottom line hitters need to be better at the plate if they want to have any chance of winning. participate in the Big Ten tournament. E-mail: [email protected] X: @adub_sports Related stories: — Frieman: Greenspan is the man to right the ship — Northwestern Baseball's Arnone has a big game against Illinois State — Northwestern baseball completes season sweep of Illinois State

