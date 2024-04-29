Bollywood Celebrity Engagement Rings We Love





Bollywood stars have long been a source of fashion inspiration for many, and when it comes to celebrity engagement rings, the craze is even greater. Stunning and beautifully designed, celebrity engagement rings are the perfect inspiration, whether you're looking for custom designs or considering ordering from the same ultra-luxe jewelry brands. Whether it was Alia Bhatt's engagement ring that stole the show during her Koffee With Karan episode or Priyanka Chopra's engagement ring that closed the Tiffany store to other customers, these rings from Engagements of famous people are famous for a reason. Here are some of the best celebrity engagement rings with which Bollywood serves as inspiration While Katrina Kaif's engagement ring may look quite similar to Lady Diana's Ceylon sapphire set in a halo, the stunning piece of jewelry is believed to be Tiffany's engagement ring with a cushion-cut Tanzanite gemstone in a halo. Since the majority of Bollywood celebrity engagement rings are made up of massive diamonds, Katrina's choice stood out with its regal sparkle. One of the most beautiful and largest celebrity engagement rings, Deepika Padukones' ring is a 14-carat emerald-cut solitaire, flanked by two smaller ones on the side, and to think it has been presented to almost everyone on wedding Pinterest boards would be an understatement.

Custom made by Satyani Fine Jewels for the actress, this is one of those Bollywood celebrity engagement rings that makes you swoon and how! Are we even talking about celebrity engagement rings if it doesn't involve shutting down an entire establishment to be able to choose the right ring in peace? The Priyanka Chopras engagement ring, a stunning 5 carat cushion cut diamond with tapered side diamonds, was chosen by Nick Jonas at Tiffanys where he had a store exclusively for him. Talk about grand loving gestures! One of the most recent additions to the list of celebrity engagement rings is the Aditi Rao Hydaris you and me ring that the actress posted with Beau Siddharth's stunning group. This style of celebrity engagement rings is very popular all over the world with different variations. Rao's double diamond is an absolute stunner, radiating as much as the actress herself. Proposed in Masai Mara, actress Alia Bhatt's massive diamond is one of the most talked about celebrity engagement rings. Alia Bhatts' engagement ring was reportedly designed by Van Cleef and Arpels, costing nearly 3 crores. While the actress had a close-knit wedding celebration, Alia Bhatt's engagement ring became a hot topic in the fashion world after her appearance at Koffee With Karan. Not one to shy away from flaunting her classic choice of jewelry, the Kiara Advanis ring is one of the biggest yet most classic Bollywood celebrity engagement rings. An oval diamond solitaire estimated at 1 crore, Kiara's 7 carat ring is truly one of the most beautiful celebrity engagement rings in Bollywood. We can't talk about celebrity engagement rings without including newlywed Parineeti Chopra. The actress who got engaged in a crowded event in Delhi to AAP leader Raghav Chadha has one of the most discreet and stunning celebrity engagement rings. A classic round diamond solitaire set in a pavé band, Parineetis is also the most versatile of Bollywood celebrity engagement rings, in terms of style. Featuring a stunning double gold band studded with tiny diamonds and topped with a larger solitaire, Anushka Sharma's engagement ring was reportedly valued at 1 crore, and even though the actress barely makes an appearance with it , her ring is clearly the best inspiration for those who are looking for celebrity engagement rings but still want to keep it simple and chic. Photo: Shutterstock

