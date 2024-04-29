Nicole Kidman receives AFI Lifetime Achievement Award

ANGELS Morgan Freeman said these words, but almost everyone who took the stage at the AFI Life Achievement Award agreed: Nicole Kidman. She makes movies better.

The phrase came in a video parody of Kidmans AMC Theaters' “We Make Movies Better” commercial that opened Saturday night's ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The crowd of multi-generational stars brought huge laughs as they honored the 56-year-old Australian's 40-year career, which has included roles in Moulin Rouge, Eyes Wide Shut and an Oscar-winning turn in The Hours.

Meryl StreepKidman's co-star in The Hours, who presented Streep with the Life Achievement Award she herself won in 2004, drew almost as many laughs when, in a mocking, conceited voice, she described the part harder to constantly be called the greatest actress of my generation. .

It's when you meet someone else who is really, really, really, really, really, really great and you realize they did things you couldn't do, like this happened with Kidman on the first day they worked together on the HBO series Big Little Lies, Streep says.

Streep and their Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon both did spot-on impressions of Kidman, complete with Australian accents, that angered the audience.

Streep also brought Kidman to tears as she described what she thought motivated her.

People call it courage when an actress puts herself out there and steps out into the unknown and dives deep into the darkest parts of what it means to be a human being, Streep said. But I don't think that's courage. I think it's love. I think she loves it.

Kidman broke down in tears for the first time in the evening when her husband and fellow Australian, singer Keith Urban, said she showed him what love in action really looks like when his substance abuse problems surfaced almost immediately after their marriage in 2006.

Four months after we got married, I've been in rehab for three months, Urban said, looking at Kidman where she sat on a stage with their two daughters and other family members. Nic pushed through all the negative voices, I'm sure even some of her own, and she chose love. And here we are 18 years later.

Kidman said it was the first time she allowed their teenage daughters to join her on a red carpet. She also has two children with her first husband, Tom Cruise.

She accepted the AFI award at the same venue where she accepted her Oscar in 2003 for her role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours.

She thanked all the directors she worked with by name, including Stanley Kubrick, Jane Campion, Baz Luhrmann, Sofia Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos, Sydney Pollack and Lars von Trier.

It's a privilege to make films. “And I'm glorious to have made movies and TV shows with these storytellers that allowed me to run wild and be free and play all these unconventional women,” said Kidman, wearing a long shimmering golden dress. Thank you for improving me in my profession and giving me a place, even temporary, in this world.

It was announced in November 2022 that Kidman would receive the award, first presented in 1973, including Orson Welles, Bette Davis, Alfred Hitchcock, Gene Kelly, Sidney Poitier, Barbara Streisand, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Denzel Washington and Julie Andrews.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 2023, but was delayed due to Hollywood strikes. It will air on TNT on June 17.

Kidman was also nominated for an Oscar for Moulin Rouge, Rabbit Hole, Lion and Being the Ricardos, whose director Aaron Sorkin also sang her praises at the ceremony.

Others paying tribute included Zac Efron, Miles Teller, Zoe Saldana and Mike Myers, who took the stage disguised in one of Eyes Wide Shut's bizarre orgy masks.

Kidman began his career as a teenager in Australia in films such as Bush Christmas and BMX Bandits. Naomi Watts, a friend at the time, described meeting Kidman when they both had to sit in a waiting room in swimsuits for two hours during an audition. Australians Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman and Cate Blanchett all paid video tributes to the first from their country to win the award.

Kidman said in a video played at the ceremony that her appearance in the 1989 thriller Dead Calm turned her attention to, among others, Cruise, the only time his name was mentioned Saturday night.

She had her breakthrough role alongside him in 1990's Days of Thunder, they would marry the same year, and also starred together in 1992's Far and Away and 1999's Kubrick's final film, Eyes Wide Shut.

She divorced Cruise in 2001, but her fame only grew in his wake. Some of his biggest roles, as well as his Oscar, were yet to come.

The role most cited as a favorite at the awards Saturday night was her musical turn in Luhrmann's 2001 Moulin Rouge.

Freeman, a 2011 AFI winner, in her in-person presentation following the video parody, serenaded Kidman with the altered Elton John lines she sings in the film: How wonderful life is, now you are in the world.