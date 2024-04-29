FROM HEROES TO VILLAINS: Actor Dave Morrissey Jr. Embraces Every Role

By Rita J. Egan

For nearly 15 years, Dave Morrissey Jr.'s career path took him from playing Revolutionary War hero Colonel Benjamin Tallmadge in independent productions to taking on villainous roles on television. In a recent phone interview, the actor said he credits his theater experiences on Long Island with helping him pursue his acting goals.

Currently living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, Morrissey was born in Port Jefferson and raised in Selden and Miller Place. He said the seeds of his career were planted during his formative years at New York's Performing Arts Studio in Port Jefferson, which his mother, Terri Morrissey, owns, along with Deborah and Michael Livering.

Play a hero

A graduate of Suffolk County Community College and the Fashion Institute of Technology, Morrissey first had the opportunity to play Tallmadge, who supervised Setauket's spies during the Revolutionary War, in the independent film The Culper Spy Adventure. He became involved with the film through his relationship with one of the directors, Michael Tessler, who had attended the Performing Arts Studio in New York. He would get the chance to play Tallmadge again for the film produced by TBR News Media. A life to give and its sequel, Traitor: A Culper Spy Story.

Morrissey said being part of both films with local actors was a fun and “sweet” experience. One of his favorite memories is the night the cast decided to sleep at Benner's Farm in East Setauket, one of the filming locations, to get the feeling of sleeping in a fort built by the crew.

“It was a really fun method play experience because it was the Fourth of July weekend and it was camping with a group of reenactors,” he said.

Regarding the role of Tallmadge, Morrissey said he wished he could do it again. “I still get people contacting me, texting me or messaging me on social media saying, 'Oh, I saw you in The Culper Spy Adventure,'” he said.

One of the things the actor liked most about appearing in independent films was that they weren't as dramatized as in Tour: Washington's Spiesthe AMC series on the Culper Spy Ring.

“What I liked A life to give is that he had a certain level of authenticity,” Morrissey said. “Everyone really loved this time. Everyone absolutely loved the experience. I don't know if I've ever had such a magical set.

Take on the bad guys

Since his time on the A life to give And Traitor: A Culper Spy Story sets, he had roles on Law and order: organized crime, American horror story And FBIwhere he was cast as villains.

“I quickly realized that the cast was going to like me if I played a bad guy, and I'm not a bad person,” he said, adding that the roles were fun to play. “It’s a challenge and it’s complex.”

According to Morrissey, having varied experiences when starting a career in film and television is essential, as is producing content. “When I left high school, it was when content creation was starting, and everyone was saying you should create your own work,” he said. “I really looked into that.”

This led to the creation of the former Bluebox Theater Company with his friend Joe Rubino, where they produced what he called “dark” productions. Morrissey also produces, hosts and directs gaming technology and branded content.

Aside from playing Tallmadge and the Bad Guys, Morrissey said one of his favorite performances was in the film. Our Lady of Queens, which he produced and starred in with prolific actor Austin Pendleton. He described the film as a family drama that addresses the subject of dementia. He recently submitted Our Lady of Queens at film festivals with a short film he narrated called Cowboy Killer.

Currently, the actor said he is busy finishing a documentary series with the United States Space Force and Space.com as well as a short documentary, In pursuit of electric, on the rise of electric motorcycles. Morrissey also appears in a play about artificial intelligence called A revolutionary achievement of scandalous importance at Theatrelab in New York through May, produced and directed by fellow Long Islander Andrew Beck.

Share tips

His advice to people interested in acting is that they can start at any age, and he said living on Long Island is a good place to start because “the industry is here.”

“When you really see what the industry is made of, you’ll be less intimidated,” he said. “So you should 100 percent go for it.”

Among tips such as actors knowing what type they are before having their photo taken and having their photo taken before trying to find a manager, Morrissey said it's important for aspiring actors to “spread out and make their pond as big as possible”.

The actor added that he believes local theaters on Long Island provide different perspectives that are essential for actors entering the entertainment industry.

“You’ll see that there are people that come from Long Island that are amazing and successful,” Morrissey said. I think it's because we have the opportunity to really have these different communities that are really so amazing, these theater communities on Long Island.