Nicole Kidman Receives Historic Hollywood Honor

Although both her parents are away, Kidman's mother Janelle is in Sydney and her father Tony died in 2014, she said she deeply felt their contribution to her life and the path that led her to the AFI's highest honor. They are everything, Kidman said. My dad would get on a plane if I was desperate and needed support, and this career, this life, is difficult, and we all know it. And no matter what, wherever I was, he would get on a plane and come see me, and he would be on the phone for hours. A family affair Faith Urban, Sunday Rose Urban, Nicole Kidman, Antonia Marran and Craig Marran at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Gala. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Her mother, she said, saw the bigger picture. She was my support, she was a coach too, like in my head and my greatest champion. And she didn't want to sugarcoat things, which was good because when she gives a compliment, we believe her. Without them, I have no chance of being here. Kidman also acknowledged that when she was a teenager, the girl who walked onto the set of BMX bandits in 1983, she would have no idea that she was on a path that would lead her to Hollywood success, an Oscar, a BAFTA, six Golden Globes and now the AFI Life Achievement Award.

My thing has always been: I'm a working actress and I love it, she says. So I always asked myself: what’s the next opportunity? What's the next job? I was trained to work, to learn, to keep growing, and to keep exploring. And I love being part of it [film and television] families. These are my families. Kidman was accompanied by her husband Keith Urban and their children, as well as her sister Antonia Marran and Antonia's daughter Lucia Hawley. Kidman's lifelong best friend Annette Rechner, the sister of newsreader Peter Overton, was also in attendance. Rechner was accompanied by her son, actor Sam Rechner. Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban arrive at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Tribute Gala. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Australian Consul General in Los Angeles, Tanya Bennett, described the event as a great moment for Australia. She is the first Australian to receive this award. I think it's a huge deal, she said. Nicole Kidman is a true ambassador for Australians working in film. Bennett said the award also highlighted the power of soft diplomacy, as Australia's international contribution to culture and the arts.

I think for a country like Australia to have cultural ambassadors promoting the best of what we are and who we are is great, and Nicole Kidman certainly shines and tonight's achievement really recognizes that, has she declared. Loading AFI President Bob Gazzale said Kidman embodied the glamor and romance of Hollywood's past. But she also has the audacity and courage of one of the great actors of this art. She's a true screen icon, but she also takes risks. Each performance is something new and profound. Gazzale said Kidman also had the rare power to move culture forward. She does this with her commitment to amplifying the voices of female directors and producers. Nicole was very specific about what she wants us to think about.