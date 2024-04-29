Whitewater Paddling is a Difficult Spring Rite

I have been paddling Maine's whitewater rivers and streams in the spring for almost 50 years. For me, sport is the rite of spring. Over the years, I have managed to partner with many friends who have the same passion. Since the 1990s, I have done most of my whitewater paddling with the Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society, Maines premier outdoor club.

During my half-century whitewater journey, I have experienced several transitions. At first, my friends and I paddled long, uncomfortable tandem canoes and wore substandard cold water gear. Over time, most of us evolved into solo canoes and kayaks. We now wear drysuits, dry tops or wetsuits, and use state-of-the-art whitewater equipment. For many years, our canoeing skills have reflected the improved quality of our outfitting. More recently, I have entered another stage in my paddling endeavors: old age. My skills declined, so did my confidence. But I still love this sport.

Two of the most popular spring whitewater locations are the St. George and Sheepscot rivers. Although these are relatively easy Class II rivers, we found them difficult at first. The second time I paddled the St. George at Searsmont and Appleton, my paddling buddy and I swam. On our first outing on the Sheepscot at Whitefield and Alna, my wife Nancy and I capsized. Subsequently, I returned to the two rivers perhaps 150 times and always stayed in my boat.

This year, Eggman DeCoster announced the first spring PPCS canoe trip on the Sheepscot River on a cold, gray day in early March. My immediate reaction as an older person was: it's too cold to paddle. After thinking more about the proposal and recalling the many great spring trips in the past, I signed.

When I arrived at the restaurant next to a recently opened dam in Alna, there were only four of us. Since the air and water temperatures were in the 30s, we all wore dry suits. After leaving my vehicle for the return shuttle, we drove to the commissioning location at the site of an old destroyed dam about 5 miles north of Whitefield.

A Chowderhead decided to kayak over the falls where the dam once stood. In the past, this was a regular part of my routine. No more. I stood safely off to the side to take photos. He navigated the tricky descent with precision.

I carried my kayak to the base of the falls where the rest of the group launched. The first maneuver required is a ferry crossing the lower end of the falls, from the right to the left of the river. Everyone performed the procedure perfectly.

We continued downstream through easy, sporadic rapids. While the other paddlers seemed to be enjoying the day playing in the waves, I caught a cold and decided to move forward in the warmth of my car. Paddling alone is a classic whitewater mistake. While trying to ride a takeaway wave, I turned around and missed three rolls. The result was my first swim on the Sheepscot in decades. It was a very cold and unpleasant experience. Old age is unconquered.

My error in judgment not only caused me discomfort; this inconvenienced several very considerate people who helped me get out of the river and retrieve my kayak and paddle. Clearly, this episode requires some introspection. I will not repeat my mistake.

A reliable kayak roller is an important part of whitewater boating. In recent years, the quality of mine has declined. I can't change what happened, but I can improve my roll. In March, the PPCS and Skowhegan Outdoors sponsored several rolling sessions at a pool at the Alfond Community Center in Waterville. I took advantage of this opportunity for some essential practice. About 50 successful throws later, I think I'm ready. Of course, the ultimate question is: can I execute when it really counts?

March was a stormy month. I canceled two scheduled whitewater trips due to cold and windy weather, including an annual St. George run. A rainstorm at the end of the month combined with melting snow caused rivers and streams to rise.

The St. George River is high and I have postponed the trip. Good weather has been identified and a team of competent boaters will join me. I think I'm on my game.

My book, Maine Al Fresco: Maine's Fifty Greatest Outdoor Adventures, chronicles nine exciting whitewater and six multi-day river trips across the state.

