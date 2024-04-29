Entertainment
Whitewater Paddling is a Difficult Spring Rite
I have been paddling Maine's whitewater rivers and streams in the spring for almost 50 years. For me, sport is the rite of spring. Over the years, I have managed to partner with many friends who have the same passion. Since the 1990s, I have done most of my whitewater paddling with the Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society, Maines premier outdoor club.
During my half-century whitewater journey, I have experienced several transitions. At first, my friends and I paddled long, uncomfortable tandem canoes and wore substandard cold water gear. Over time, most of us evolved into solo canoes and kayaks. We now wear drysuits, dry tops or wetsuits, and use state-of-the-art whitewater equipment. For many years, our canoeing skills have reflected the improved quality of our outfitting. More recently, I have entered another stage in my paddling endeavors: old age. My skills declined, so did my confidence. But I still love this sport.
Two of the most popular spring whitewater locations are the St. George and Sheepscot rivers. Although these are relatively easy Class II rivers, we found them difficult at first. The second time I paddled the St. George at Searsmont and Appleton, my paddling buddy and I swam. On our first outing on the Sheepscot at Whitefield and Alna, my wife Nancy and I capsized. Subsequently, I returned to the two rivers perhaps 150 times and always stayed in my boat.
This year, Eggman DeCoster announced the first spring PPCS canoe trip on the Sheepscot River on a cold, gray day in early March. My immediate reaction as an older person was: it's too cold to paddle. After thinking more about the proposal and recalling the many great spring trips in the past, I signed.
When I arrived at the restaurant next to a recently opened dam in Alna, there were only four of us. Since the air and water temperatures were in the 30s, we all wore dry suits. After leaving my vehicle for the return shuttle, we drove to the commissioning location at the site of an old destroyed dam about 5 miles north of Whitefield.
A Chowderhead decided to kayak over the falls where the dam once stood. In the past, this was a regular part of my routine. No more. I stood safely off to the side to take photos. He navigated the tricky descent with precision.
I carried my kayak to the base of the falls where the rest of the group launched. The first maneuver required is a ferry crossing the lower end of the falls, from the right to the left of the river. Everyone performed the procedure perfectly.
We continued downstream through easy, sporadic rapids. While the other paddlers seemed to be enjoying the day playing in the waves, I caught a cold and decided to move forward in the warmth of my car. Paddling alone is a classic whitewater mistake. While trying to ride a takeaway wave, I turned around and missed three rolls. The result was my first swim on the Sheepscot in decades. It was a very cold and unpleasant experience. Old age is unconquered.
My error in judgment not only caused me discomfort; this inconvenienced several very considerate people who helped me get out of the river and retrieve my kayak and paddle. Clearly, this episode requires some introspection. I will not repeat my mistake.
A reliable kayak roller is an important part of whitewater boating. In recent years, the quality of mine has declined. I can't change what happened, but I can improve my roll. In March, the PPCS and Skowhegan Outdoors sponsored several rolling sessions at a pool at the Alfond Community Center in Waterville. I took advantage of this opportunity for some essential practice. About 50 successful throws later, I think I'm ready. Of course, the ultimate question is: can I execute when it really counts?
March was a stormy month. I canceled two scheduled whitewater trips due to cold and windy weather, including an annual St. George run. A rainstorm at the end of the month combined with melting snow caused rivers and streams to rise.
The St. George River is high and I have postponed the trip. Good weather has been identified and a team of competent boaters will join me. I think I'm on my game.
My book, Maine Al Fresco: Maine's Fifty Greatest Outdoor Adventures, chronicles nine exciting whitewater and six multi-day river trips across the state.
Ron Chase resides in Topsham. His latest book, Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine, is available at northcountrypress.com/maine-al-fresco or at bookstores and online retailers. His previous books are The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery and Mountains for Mortals New England. Visit his website atronchaseoutdoors.com or you can reach him at [email protected].
Copy story link
” Previous
Obituary: Michael “Mike” Wark
Related Stories
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2024/04/28/seniors-not-acting-their-age-whitewater-paddling-is-a-challenging-rite-of-spring/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Whitewater Paddling is a Difficult Spring Rite
- Five BYU football players sign free agent deals
- The Bride's Sister Doesn't Want to Wear a Dress to Her Wedding, But When She Suggests a Pantsuit, Her Sister Says She'd Rather Wear Farm Clothes » TwistedSifter
- Live Updates – NBC New York
- Nicole Kidman Receives Historic Hollywood Honor
- Analysts announce post-earnings price targets for Google parent company Alphabet | Rockdale Newton Citizen The Street Content
- Local World Beer Cup winners
- Trump and DeSantis, once GOP rivals, meet in South Florida to talk 2024 elections
- Officially signed by Jokowi, the Jakarta Special Region Law will only come into force if there is a presidential decree on the transfer to IKN
- Scouting Report | Star actor from South Dakota, Truman scholar from Salem, dangers of punitive planning
- Trump VP contender Kristi Noem defends killing dogs amid ridicule
- Laura Ashley revives fashion with UK debut
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and finalize your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. Once you have submitted your account email, we will send you an email with a reset code.