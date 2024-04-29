No drama in Hollywood as Hannah Green easily defends JM Eagle crown to claim fifth LPGA victory | Golf News and Tour Information





There was no drama in Hollywood during Hannah Green's title defense of the JM Eagle LA Championship. Unlike her playoff victory last year, Green won by three on Sunday against Maja Stark with a steady five-under-par 67 to win with a 12-under-par total. The Australian ran away from the field with a five-under-par run on the back nine to seal her second victory of the season. Here's how Green defended his title.

Simply put, Green dominates at Wilshire Country Club. Only three players have beaten the 27-year-old on the course since 2021: she finished T-3 in 2021, runner-up in 2022, and won the last two seasons.

Green became the second multiple winner on the tour this season, having also won the HSBC Women's World Championship in March. Nelly Korda, of course, is the only one with multiple wins this year, now in the middle of a five-fight winning streak. Green is the first player to defend a title since Jin Young Ko at last year's HSBC Championship. This year is Green's second multi-win season, following 2019 where she won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. This is the fifth career victory for the Greens.

Green's title is the ninth of 10 events won this year by past winners on the tour. This marks a continued return to the mean compared to the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, which had 11 and 12 new winners respectively.

Grace Kim's tough 76-77 weekend let the field come back. The 2023 Lotte Championship winner held a four-shot lead at 12-under par Saturday morning and was tied for the 54-hole lead with Green. Kim fell out of contention with four bogeys on the front nine on Sunday, finishing at T-25 (-1).

Green came out even on Sunday when the rest of the field didn't advance on her seven-under lead. She began her breakaway from the field with a chip-in birdie on the par-3 12th.

“I think when I chipped in at the 12, I felt like I really caught one there,” Green said. She followed that up with another birdie on the par-5 13th for the first two-shot lead on the back nine.

Stark was behind Green and Kim by one stroke early in the final round, continuing his strong play after a sophomore performance at the Chevron Championship. Like Green, Stark played the first nine evenly. The Swede birdied the par-5 13th and got lucky at the par-5 15th. She cleared her bunker shot behind the flag green, and somehow the ball went finished three feet from the spindle. The birdie brought her one stroke back to eight under.

But as soon as Stark approached, Green effectively won the tournament. She made an eagle on the 459-yard 15th with a 20-footer from the fringe while Stark made bogey from the greenside bunker on the 16th in front of her, building a four-shot advantage.

“When I hit eagle at No. 15, that kind of sealed the deal,” Green said. “And I saw that Maja had reached nine under. So I knew what I had to do.”

Green punctuated the charge with a birdie on the 16th, capping a five-under run to separate himself from the field. With the tournament in Green's hands after parring the 18th, she was greeted with raucous chants of “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie” from fans surrounding the green.

Green's chance to make it three in a row at Wilshire Country Club will be delayed until 2026 as the course undergoes renovations and will not host the JM Eagle next year.

“It is [the course] really nice to me,” Green said. “I felt like a few times today, I was almost like a bouncing limb. Obviously I really like the golf club and I joked that they didn't agree with me and were making changes, but no, I love it here. A great atmosphere, a very good turnout this year. So yeah, I'm a little sad we're not coming back next year, but I'm looking forward to 2026.”

World No. 7 Jin Young Ko (T-3) posted a bogey-free four-under 67 on Sunday to climb the T-21 rankings for her best result of the season.

Haeran Ryu posted her third straight top 10 finish, including a T-9 at the LPGA Match Play and a fifth-place finish at the Chevron Championship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfdigest.com/story/no-drama-hollywood-hannah-green-easily-defends-jm-eagle-crown-2024-fifth-lpga-win The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos