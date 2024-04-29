Late Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh was getting married soon and was facing financial crisis: report





Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi from the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has disappeared. According to a report from NDTV, The Delhi Police's initial investigation into the case revealed that he was getting married soon and was facing financial difficulties. (Also read TMKOC's Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide reacts to Gurcharan Singh's demise: I pray everything goes well) Gurucharan Singh is best known for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. New updates The Delhi Police arrived at the above key details after the initial investigation, sources said. It also found that Gurucharan had withdrawn 7,000 at an ATM in Delhi. His last known location, on April 24, was Palam, a few kilometers from his home. Since then, his phone has been turned off. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! “His flight was scheduled for Monday at 8:30 p.m., but he was spotted at an intersection in Palam around 9:14 p.m.,” the officials said, according to the report. He was seen crossing the road, carrying a backpack in the latest CCTV footage found of the actor. In his complaint, Gurucharan's father said that he had left from Delhi for Mumbai via a flight on April 22, but never reached his destination. Police are also monitoring CCTV footage around his home to trace the route he took to the airport. About the missing case Fans and well-wishers of popular television actor Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Sodhi in the serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, are concerned over his mysterious disappearance in recent days. Gurucharan, who was reportedly visiting his parents in Delhi, was due to return to Mumbai but has not been heard from since April 22. The actor's father is deeply distressed and has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, detailing his son's sudden disappearance since he left for Mumbai. South West Delhi DCP Rohit Meena had told ANI that Gurucharan's family had filed a complaint that he had been missing since April 22. He was supposed to go to Mumbai, but he didn't. We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. We have formed a team to investigate the matter and our technical team is also working on the case. We are reviewing the CCTV footage, where we see him walking alone. Despite his best efforts, Gurucharan, 50, has neither reached Mumbai, where he works for a living, nor returned home. His phone remains unreachable, exacerbating his family's worries. Assuring a speedy and time-bound investigation, a Delhi Police officer said, “We are looking into the matter and an investigation has been initiated since we received a complaint.” Stating that his son was not in a state of mental distress, Gurucharan's father said he could not explain his disappearance. Gurucharan, who became a household name with his comic turns in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, bid adieu to the show a few years ago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/gurucharan-singh-was-soon-to-get-married-missing-taarak-mehta-ka-ooltah-chashmah-actor-faced-financial-crunch-101714360551989.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

